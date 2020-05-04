Officials with AdventHealth Gordon said Monday that the hospital and its staff are taking multiple specific measures to ensure the safety of employees and patients as the facility begins to bring all of its services back online.
“We are so thankful for the outpouring of support our community has shown to our team members through parking lot prayers, food deliveries, letters of encouragement and more. We want nothing more than to reopen our doors and take care of our whole community, including those who may have postponed their care as they quarantined at home,” said Karen Steely, interim president and chief operating officer of AdventHealth Gordon.
As plans to reopen take shape, AdventHealth Gordon is complying with the county, state and federal government and maintaining COVID-19 readiness with adequate levels of personal protective equipment (PPE), medical supplies, staffing and bed capacity.
The hospital is also taking several steps to safeguard patients, team members and communities. These include requiring everyone to wear masks; restricting visitation; conducting rapid COVID-19 testing and ongoing surveillance for patients, team members and medical staff; performing temperature screenings on everyone entering the facility; modifying access points and following social distancing guidelines in waiting rooms, reception and dining areas; instituting new deep-cleaning procedures; and cohorting COVID-19 patients.
“We are operating in a new environment, but our mission of 'extending the healing ministry of Christ' has not changed. We exist to foster wholeness for the people we serve and to ensure our communities are healthier because we are here. We look forward to caring for all the members of our community and encourage anyone who has delayed a medical test or procedure to follow up with their personal physician or specialist,” said Steely.
Facilities Director Eric Schweitzer and Marketing Director Garrett Nudd showed members of the media some of the new precautions in action on Monday, with patients signing in outside the door, waiting in their vehicles and then being screened and given a face mask as soon as the enter the building. Additionally, all employees have been tested and are screened daily.
"What we really want people to know is it's a safe place. It's a safe place to seek medical care," said Nudd, who noted that he's heard stories from other facilities about patients who put off seeking treatment over their worries of exposure to the virus, only to end up worse off because they weren't cared for sooner.
Nudd also explained that the hospital has plenty of personal protective equipment, with about two warehouses worth of materials ready and waiting.
"Our corporate system spared no expense to make sure all of our facilities were taken care of," he said.
Schweitzer said the hospital is ready to resume normal operations, just with an extra step to ensure people aren't waiting in lines, sitting together or waiting in crowded lobbies. He pointed out new signage with instructions for people entering the building, stickers on the floor showing patients where to stand in line, and markers closing off seating in waiting areas.
The resulting measures could lead to permanent changes as well, he said, as they continue to examine the "tried and true" ways they have always done things in the past.
"It's going to help us figure out ways of doing things in ways we haven't thought of before," Schweitzer said.
The pandemic could also lead to an increased use of telemedicine, they said, as more patients looks to speak with a doctor via video chat instead of exposing themselves to a hospital or doctor's office setting.
Additionally, Schweitzer said the tents that were erected outside of the hospital were never used and will likely come down soon. He said those makeshift rooms were built just in case the need arose, including any potential overflow from surrounding counties, but the hospital was fortunate not to need them.
About 30 rooms were converted to COVID-19 treatment rooms, and there are plenty of other rooms available, he said.