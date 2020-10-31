AdventHealth Gordon EMS is hosting its 24th annual Make a Kid Smile toy drive to benefit underprivileged children in Gordon County.
Focusing on achieving the 100-100-100 goal, AdventHealth Gordon EMS hopes to receive donations from at least 100 organizations or individuals of at least $100 each, which will benefit hundreds of children in Gordon County. New toys and monetary donations of any amount are also accepted and appreciated. Donations are accepted Nov. 2 through Dec. 11.
“Our community has been so supportive of this toy drive each year, and we are thankful for their help,” said Mark Bramblett, AdventHealth Gordon EMS captain. “Our goal is to always reach as many families as we possibly can.”
All toys collected through the annual drive will be given to the Voluntary Action Center (VAC) to distribute to qualifying families in Gordon County. All toys and monetary donations stay within Gordon County to benefit the children in our community.
If you would like to give in the 100-100-100 campaign, be a collection point for new toys or donate new toys or money, please contact Mark Bramblett at 706-506-0369 or at Mark.Bramblett@AdventHealth.com. All 100-100-100 participants will be recognized.