AdventHealth Gordon EMS will continue collecting donations for its 24th annual Make a Kid Smile toy drive, which benefits underprivileged children in Gordon County, until Friday, Dec. 11.
This year, AdventHealth Gordon EMS is focusing on achieving a 100-100-100 goal, with at least 100 organizations or individuals donating at least $100 each. New toys and monetary donations of any amount are also accepted and appreciated.
“Our community has been so supportive of this toy drive each year, and we are thankful for their help,” said Mark Bramblett, AdventHealth Gordon EMS captain. “Our goal is to always reach as many families as we possibly can.”
All toys collected through the annual drive will be given to Downtown Calhoun’s Voluntary Action Center to distribute to qualifying families in Gordon County. All toys and monetary donations stay within the county to benefit the children in this community.
Those who would like to give to the 100-100-100 campaign, be a collection point for new toys or donate toys or money should contact Mark Bramblett at 706-506-0369 or at Mark.Bramblett@AdventHealth.com. All 100-100-1000 participants will be recognized.