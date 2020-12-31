AdventHealth Gordon EMS Team

AdventHealth Gordon's EMS team participated in the toy drive.

 Contributed

Underprivileged children had a brighter Christmas in Gordon County thanks to AdventHealth Gordon’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) team. AdventHealth Gordon EMS collected toys and raised money for its annual Make a Kid Smile Toy Drive, raising more than $17,000 in cash and $4,000 in toy donations for children in Gordon County.

AdventHealth Gordon EMS would like to thank the following individuals and organizations for helping make the toy drive a success: McEntire’s Driving Range; Perry and Gina Rawls; Hoops for Christ; Kickball for Christ; Calhoun Gordon County Airport Authority; in honor of Pat Smith; in honor of Heritage Baptist Church; in memory of Jerry Dunn; in memory of Brent Davis; Heritage Baptist Church Men’s Prayer Group; Jason and Brandi Richards family; Jeni Ingersoll; Jeff Dixon; Ricky Reed; Dr. Joe and Sharon Joyave; AdventHealth Gordon House supervisors; AdventHealth Gordon Marketing Department; City of Calhoun Police Department; Michael and Susan Wilkins; Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home; Vaughn & Clements; Nidia and Emily Elswick; Fair’s Auto Repair; Eddie Fair family; AdventHealth Gordon Clinical Informatics Department; in memory of Michal Bramblett; in memory of Donna Bramblett; in memory of Alexis Bramblett; Nancy Ray; AdventHealth Gordon and Murray IT Department; David and Amy Jordon; AdventHealth Gordon Administration Team; Kathie Hartley; Annette Berry; Larry and Brenda Miles; Alan and Angie Holcomb; Jimmy and Dale Moss and family; Hannah Holland and family; Michael and Melissa Murrill and family; Barry Bramblett; Donald and Melva Bowen and family; Don and Donna Maguire; Mitchell Hagan; Midland Communications; AdventHealth Gordon EMS B Shift; Gordon County Buildings & Grounds; Heritage Baptist Church Women’s Prayer Group; in memory of Q.M. and Nell Ables; Bob and Susan Parlo; Sequoyah Tennis Association; Alan and Jackie Guyton; Scott and Jennifer Hill; Cindy and Marty Brown; Autumn Jackson; Paradise Drag Strip; Georgia Cumberland Academy Students; AdventHealth Gordon Harris Radiation Therapy Center; Red Bud Liquor Store; Stephanie Moyer; Mitch and Cindy Talley; Heritage Baptist Church Young at Heart; Mike and Denise Etheridge; Gordon County Animal Control; Pete and Karen Weber; New Echota River Alliance; Synovus Bank Employees; George and Sandra Cook; AdventHealth Gordon EMS C Shift; Dawn Graham; Hugh and Sandra Greeson; J & M Auto Sales; Terry and Louis Wright; Eugene and JoAnne Bowen; Randy and Tammy Balliew; Soccer for Christ; AdventHealth Gordon Hospitalists; AdventHealth Gordon Anesthesia; AdventHealth Gordon Foundation; in memory of all U.S. veterans; Michael C. Davis; Lamar and Rhonda Worley and family; Connor Bailey Electrical Services; AdventHealth Gordon Emergency Department; in honor of Connor Luke Hayes; Gordon County Environmental Health; Haddox Family Christmas Lights; SSA Training; Flags for Christ; McReynolds family; Hedges family; Jonathan Arroyo; Flags for Christ Calhoun Team; in memory of Ann Smith; Calhoun Soccer Pick-Up Team; North Georgia Cardinals; Brian Chastain family; Calhoun Recreation Department; AdventHealth Home Care Gordon; Amanda and Brian Black; Lauren Borders; Synovus Bank; Tammy Putnam; Calhoun Spine and Wellness Center; Loves Travel Plaza; Gordon County Public Works Department.

All toys collected through the annual drive were given to the Voluntary Action Center (VAC) to distribute to qualifying families in Gordon County.

