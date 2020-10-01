On Oct. 22 at 6 p.m. the Adairsville Police Department will host the monthly Mountain Traffic Enforcement Network (MNTEN) through the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) meeting in Adairsville.
Law enforcement agencies from Northwest Georgia, including the Georgia State Patrol, will meet for training and conduct safety and license road checks on several areas, including Hall Station Road at King Street, Martin Luther King Drive at Patterson Lane, and Adairsville Pleasant Valley Road at Barnsley Village Trail.
These safety checks will be conducted to ensure motorists are operating safe vehicles with regards to equipment and insurance. The safety and license checks will be conducted as quickly as possible in order to not inconvenience drivers on the roadway. All locations will have pull-off areas designated in order to keep the roadways clear for motorists who are in compliance. The road checks will areas will be clearly marked and staffed properly to handle the traffic flow.