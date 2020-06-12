The Adairsville Police Department arrested two men last Saturday after they attempted to steal a trailer and were found with 28.2 grams of methamphetamine, according to a APD press release.
Police were dispatched in reference to two men attempting to take a trailer on Saturday at about 8 a.m. Police pulled over the suspect vehicle. One subject was found to have the drugs in his pocket, and officers also found two guns and several knives inside the vehicle.
According to the police news release, Christopher Gary Holland, who had the drugs in his pants pocket, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies, and theft by taking.
The driver, Joseph Mitchell Reames Jr., was charged with driving on the wrong side of the road, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies, and theft by taking.
On the way to jail, a officer noticed Holland was slumped over in the back seat of the patrol car and against the door and was not responding. EMS was called to the scene and Holland was taken to a hospital for care.