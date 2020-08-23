The Adairsville Police Department arrested two people last week after investigating reports of child molestation.
James Reed, 29, was charged with two counts of child molestation, while his wife, Katherine Reed, 29, was charged with one count of false statements and writings and concealment of facts.
Detectives with the Adairsville Police Department were contacted by detectives with Bartow County Sheriff's Office with a Depart of Family and Children Services referral. In the referral, James Reed was accused of inappropriate behavior involving a juvenile at a residence located in Adairsville. Police say Katherine Reed was aware of the events that transpired.
Both Reeds were brought into the Adairsville Police Department on Aug. 19 for further investigation. Both Reeds were subsequently arrested and charged and transported to the Bartow County Sheriff's Office without incident.