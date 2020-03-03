A 38-year-old Adairsville man was arrested last week by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office, in corporation with the Department of Homeland Security, on charges he was in possession of child pornography.
According to a GCSO report related to the arrest and jail records, Jimmy Lee Hall Jr., 38, of 348 Blalock Road, Adairsville, was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 27, and charged with child pornography.
The report indicates that the Department of Homeland Security received information from online social sites KIK and Twitter in regard to the downloading of child porn by Hall at his Adairsville residence. The department had information that such material had been downloaded to an email address and IP address belonging to Hall.
A search warrant was executed at the residence and Hall was located at his place of employment. Homeland Security agents located the previously intercepted photos on Hall’s cell phone. He was arrested without incident.
The Gordon County Sheriff’s Office is a member agency in the Internet Crimes Against Children program, along with other state and federal authorities, and that program helps authorities make arrests like this one, said GCSO Chief Deputy Robert Paris.