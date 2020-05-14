An Adairsville man surrendered to police earlier this week after refusing to exit his home shortly after members of the the Bartow County Sheriff's SWAT team arrived.
According to a press release from the Adairsville Police Department, Jonathan Lira, 26, was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated assault-strangulation, pointing or aiming a gun at another and cruelty to children in the third degree.
Police were dispatched to the Adairsville Arms Apartments on Monday in response to a physical domestic dispute. The victim told police that Lira had placed his hands around her throat and choked her in front of one of her children and then pointed a 9mm handgun at her. She told police Lira had choked her on Sunday as well, and police photographed marks on and around her neck.
Lira, who refused to leave the apartment, told police by phone that he had a gun and about 100 rounds of ammunition inside. Police Chief Mike Jones then called for the county SWAT team. Lira surrendered shortly after their arrival.
Inside the apartment police found a Taurus 9mm and about 100 rounds of ammunition located under the mattress in the master bedroom.
Lira was arrested without incident and taken to the Bartow County jail.