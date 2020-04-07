According to the Secretary of State's Office, all of Georgia’s 6.9 million active voters have been be mailed absentee ballot request forms for the May 19 General Primary Election.
Voters will choose whether they want to vote in the Democratic Party Primary or Republican Party Primary, sign their name, add a stamp and put the applications in the mail. If you have more than one person in your family that needs to request an absentee ballot you can mail these applications for an absentee ballot together in one envelope.
Gordon County voters can also take a photo or scan the signed application and email it to shicks@gordoncounty.org.
Voters can also go to visit the county website and print off an application for an absentee ballot at www.gordoncounty.org. The last day to send in a request for an absentee ballot is May 15.
After completing the application for absentee ballot, voters will be mailed the appropriate ballot, which will be counted if it’s received by the time polls close at 7 p.m. on May 19.
Voters who already participated in the Presidential Primary will receive a ballot with only the General Primary Election for the May 19 election on their ballot. Voters who haven’t yet participated in the Presidential Primary will receive a ballot that will have both the Presidential Preference Primary Election and the General Primary Election on their ballot.
Those who are not registered to vote, or who need to change their addresses, have until April 20 to change their name or address on their voter registration. You can do this by going to www.registertovote.sos.ga.gov.
Questions can be directed to the Gordon County Board of Elections and Voter Registration Office at 706-629-7781.