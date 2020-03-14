Gordon County Schools Superintendent Kim Fraker took over for former superintendent Susan Remillard in July. Now, nearly a year later, she said she is proud of the work she has accomplished within the school system so far and is looking forward to expanding some of her key programs, which focus on literacy, leadership and teacher collaboration, going into the next year.
Specifically, Fraker said she is most proud of the way the district worked together to restructure workflow at the Central Office. Restructuring, which began in December, was particularly important because it allowed staff teams to work together to make every other goal they had happen.
“I spent a lot of time first semester getting to know everyone and their strengths because it was really important for me that the organization make sense and that we have the right people working together in groups toward a common goal,” Fraker said. “I feel really comfortable moving forward that we have people in place doing things they are really, really best at.”
The GET READING with Gordon County program and the groundwork that has put in place for developing effective professional learning communities are also things Fraker is especially proud of.
Fraker brought the GET READING program to Gordon County with her from Bartow County, where she originated it with a team of coworkers. It has been running at both Swain and Fairmount Elementary schools since but will expand next year to include all Gordon County elementary schools. Through it, community mentors are paired with first grade students to read together, practice sight words and play educational games. They do this for one hour a day.
“Right now we are working on training mentors because we want it to be more than just reading. We want to have that extra adult person in the room to help teachers identify students who might need extra help,” Fraker said.
Professional learning communities will also help achieve the goal of identifying specific needs for specific students. Described as a “team of experts who get together and concentrate on finding ways to meet student needs,” these communities are focused on creating collaboration between teachers. Fraker said ideally the collaboration would allow teachers to share and brainstorm ideas with one another when faced with difficult teaching moments.
“This year, we’ve worked on learning what those communities are and laying the groundwork for teacher collaboration. As a leadership team, which includes all the principles and the Central Office, we’ve come up with a timeline to implement different aspects of that over the next two and a half years,” Fraker said.
In addition to continuing work on those programs, Fraker said that her long term goals as superintendent include continuing to develop community partnerships between the school system and local businesses and to grow career pathways to meet the needs of a changing workforce. This means thinking innovatively about creating new pathways and looking toward the future when considering how to prepare students for jobs.
Currently, the school system is attempting to meet those workforce needs with a focus on STEM (science, technology, engineering and math). County elementary schools, in particular, have made practicing STEM skills a priority in classes like robotics and engineering. Many “jobs of the future,” Fraker said, will relate to those fields and she believes it is important for students to have a strong foundation in those areas.
“Moving forward, we want to develop a strong, cohesive program K-12 by growing the program with the students in elementary schools as they grow up through the grade levels,” she said. “So, we’re moving some of those STEM programs into our middle schools, both the computer science and robotics pieces, and then as we move into the high schools, we’ll have that go with them.”
Asked about how her philosophy for education, Fraker said her hope is always to nurture and support others who work with her. That is the approach she brought to Gordon County and it is the approach she hopes to continue with for the duration of her time here, which, for the record, she hopes will be “long and happy.”
“I want to create environments where everyone can thrive, whether it is students, teachers or the community. When we take away the barriers and excuses and lay the groundwork, we can support people better,” Fraker said.