A long way from home, the Calhoun High School soccer team appears to have found its way.
After dropping their first three games and getting shutout in each, the Yellow Jackets put together 80 solid minutes last Friday night to take out Lumpkin County, 5-0, in Dahlonega for the first win of the winter under new head coach Tino Hernandez.
"I think we really kind of found ourselves in that game," Hernandez said. "I think we found our confidence. I think we found our rotation. I think we made a lot of strides as far as running our system. We just did a lot of things very well and I think we kind of found out just what we are capable of doing and what kind of team we are capable of being."
He said they needed that kind of win with the start of the 5A Region 7 schedule coming this Friday night when they host Cass.
"It was a long trip up there (to Lumpkin County) and I think the guys had a lot of time to talk to each other and reflect on what had happened so far and I think it really got them mentally ready to play," Hernandez said. "From the opening whistle, we were ready to play. We were energized. We were focused. We were together. We were communicating. We were in sync. We got an early lead and then once we got up 2-0, I thought we settled in and really played well, both (offensively and defensively).
"But it was definitely good to get that first win and it's important to try and keep that positive play and those positive emotions going this week with the Region starting this (Friday night)."
He said the Yellow Jackets want to make the playoffs and will do whatever it takes to make that happen.
"I think there's two things we have to do," Hernandez said. "The first thing is we have to keep it simple. We can't make things complicated. We just need to keep it simple and take advantage of opportunities when they present themselves. You do that just by keeping things simple and making sure everyone understands their role.
"And the second thing is we have to trust each other from the opening whistle until the last one. We also have to play the second 40 minutes of the game, like we have the first 40 minutes. These first (few) games, we've been very good in the first 40 minutes and until Friday, we just hadn't come out in the second half and played with that same energy and that same intensity. But Friday night, we did have that energy and focus that we needed in the second half and we have to have that every match. That was what was so good to see against Lumpkin County, we played two very good halves."
He said he doesn't see a clear-cut favorite going into Region play.
"I think our Region is wide open," Hernandez said. "I don't see anyone so far who is head-and-shoulders above everybody else. I think we're all pretty even and it's just going to come down to who can play the best and play the most consistent is going to be the team that wins it.
"But our goal is to be the best team we can be in every Region game. Now it won't be easy because there are a lot of good athletes in our Region and every team is very well-coached, but I'm excited about getting the Region started and I think the boys are as well."
In the win over Lumpkin County, Calhoun senior striker Michael Lopez, affectionately known as Mikey, had the hat trick to lead the offensive onslaught, scoring three goals in the game. Junior midfielder Nathan Soto and freshman Fabian Chavez had the Yellow Jackets' other goals.
"We didn't know much about Lumpkin County," Hernandez said. "So we wanted to be aggressive and watch and see what their goalie does from the start. And we noticed that he seemed to favor the left post, so we tried to move and we were aggressive with our shots and we were able to get a 2-0 lead and then build on that and get some guys in the game who maybe haven't had a lot of playing time. So it was a good night for us."
The game against Cass starts a stretch of four consecutive home games as they back on the pitch Monday, Feb. 28 to face Model and then take on Pickens County the next night on March 1. Both games are slated for 7 p.m. kickoffs.
After Cass, they are back in Region 7 action Friday, March 4 when they host Blessed Trinity.