United Way of Gordon County is at 79% of our 2021 Campaign goal of $750,000, which is why we need your help! Though many of us associate the changing of the season with holiday cheer and family traditions, many families in our community are struggling to meet their basic needs.
Last year, more than 155 people were provided with emergency shelter, 433 people were provided with financial assistance, and 6,980 individuals were provided with food. Disaster services were provided to 70 individuals, and 501 victims of domestic violence were provided with shelter, advocacy and support. ‘Tis the season to fight for our community’s basic needs- especially in the midst of a pandemic.
With the ongoing presence of COVID-19 still impacting places of business, many local families have need of United Way services. This past spring, United Way quickly shifted gears to meet our community's evolving needs by providing additional support both monetarily and in the form of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE). Throughout the pandemic, our Community Partners have continued to serve on the frontlines so that our children can stay connected to education, families can have access to food and people can stay safe while in public and at home.
Since April 2020, $12,481 has been donated to our COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund and has been allocated to the following agencies in Gordon County: The Voluntary Action Center, St. Vincent de Paul Society, Red Cross NWGA, Gordon County Domestic Violence, The George Chambers Resource Center, Calhoun-Gordon Council for a Literate Community, Calhoun Housing Authority and Christian Community Outreach Ministry.
This fund has helped over 500 people receive help with utilities, rent, food and other COVID-19 related expenses. We were also fortunate to receive 2,495 masks and 4,000 pairs of gloves, which were donated to our community partners. The impact of COVID-19 will, unfortunately, be felt by many of our local non-profit organizations in the coming years.
So, how can you help to make a difference this Christmas season? Give to United Way. Your gift to United Way is a gift that keeps on giving 365 days a year. Your gift helps improve the education, basic needs and health of the Gordon County community. Each year, United Way improves the lives of over 24,000 children and adults. A gift to United Way is truly an impactful gift.
I am thankful for the village of supporters within our United Way. Without our volunteers, advocates, givers and partner agencies, where would we be? The village that makes up the United Way shares in the drive to create goodwill towards all. The United Way village works diligently to make the Gordon County community a better place now and for generations to come.
I would like to thank the United Way Board of Directors, our corporate partners, our staff and partner agencies for the success of the 2021 United Way campaign so far.
I am so incredibly thankful for our generous community. I express a most hearty thank you to those who have donated in their company-wide United Way campaigns, mailed in a donation or gave online.
Here is a list of those who have pledged or donated to the 2021 United Way campaign thus far: AdventHealth Gordon, Addison and Connie Layson, Alan and Jackie Guton, Amelia and David Jordon, Angela Green, Apache Mills, AT&T, Atlanta Gas Light, BB&T, Bert and Anne Vaughn, Bob and Carol Nance, Mike, Nash, Christine and Robert Nance, Presley and Dean Hamilton, Carrie, Dan & girls, Tanna, Cara, and Grace Key, Erin and Al Hill III, All IV, Nance, and Caroline Hill, Brian and Jennifer Latour, Calhoun City Schools, Charles and Vickie Spence, Chick-Fil-A, City of Calhoun, Comcast, David Aft, Debra Owens, Dennis and Sharon Alexander, Downtown Development, Dr. and Mrs. Will Theus, Dr. Daniel Ahn and Susan Kim, Dr. Darla Morgan, Dr. Kafi Wilson, Dr. Phil and Monica Gray, Ed and Jane Weldon, Engineered Floors, Family Resource Center, Family Savings, FieldTurf, First Bank of Calhoun, Fitness First of Calhoun, Food City, Fox Systems, Francis Burton Cochran, Gary and Lucia Eastham, George Chambers Resource Center, Georgia Northwestern Technical College, Gordon County Chamber of Commerce, Gordon County Government, Gordon County Schools, Grandstandz, Greater Community Bank, Haley and Pam Stephens, Hamilton Health Care System, Harry Young, Hayes Plumbing and Electrical, Homespun Hospice, Jennifer and Joseph Hill, Jeremy and Bekah Kirby, Jim and Joan Clark, JM Huber, Joan B. Smith, Joe and Nelda Ragsdale, Kent Chapman State Farm Agency, Kimm and Beverly Primmer, Kristin Richardson, Kroger, Kyle and Vivian Smith, M&S Logistics, Mannington Commercial, Mathews and Parlo, Michael and Melissa Murrill, Michael's Carpet, Mohawk Industries, Momon Construction, North Georgia National Bank, Nourison, O'Reilly Auto Parts, Patricia Stephens, Phyllis Purdy, Ronnie and Margie King, Shaw Industries, Starr Mathews Insurance Agency, Steve and Diane Robbins, Sun Trust, Synovus Bank, Synthomer Foundation, The Dixie Group Foundation, UPS, Voluntary Action Center, Walmart, WJTH Radio Station.
We are still actively reporting and scheduling campaigns. It’s not too late to be added to our list of donors. Give the gift that keeps giving all year long.
Give today at www.gordoncountyunitedway.org or email us at jlatour@gordoncountyunitedway.org.
Thank you for helping to make spirits bright in the Gordon County community.
Jennifer Latour
Executive director, United Way of Gordon County