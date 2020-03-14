Twelve years ago, Jim and Ginger Jones were looking for a change. They lived in Cobb County and were tired of the hustle of the city. After some time searching for the perfect place, Jim and Ginger settled on a farm in Fairmount.
The Jones farm includes three horses named Joshua, Luna and Sugar, a donkey named Dixie, chickens and thirteen goats. Jim and Ginger care for their animals, bale hay and care for the property.
“We just fell in love with it: the pastures, the woods, the mountains,” said Jim. “My passion is the farm. It encompasses so many different things my wife and I enjoy doing. We have a great time.”
In August 2017, Jim visited his primary care physician for his annual physical. He was told his prostate-specific antigen (PSA) numbers were high and had been rising over the previous three years. Jim asked for a referral to a urologic physician, but never received one. He decided to find one on his own and make an appointment.
Originally, Jim’s appointment was with a urologic physician outside of AdventHealth.
It was Ginger who convinced him he needed to meet Hak Lee, MD, of AdventHealth Medical Group Urology at Calhoun before moving forward with his scheduled appointment. Ginger had seen Dr. Lee previously for a health issue and coincidentally had an appointment with him soon after Jim received his physical results.
“I told Jim that Dr. Lee was wonderful,” said Ginger. “When I met him the first time, he took all the time in the world to go over my records and what he thought was going on with me. He was so easy to talk to and was so open with me.”
At Ginger’s appointment, a physician assistant at AdventHealth Medical Group Urology at Calhoun looked over Jim’s PSA numbers. She then notified Dr. Lee and scheduled a biopsy since his numbers were so high.
While they waited on results from the biopsy, Dr. Lee wanted to run more tests to be sure there wasn’t anything else going on.
When Dr. Lee said he wanted to do the biopsy and tests that day, Jim and Ginger were shocked. It would have been six weeks before Jim could even be seen by the physician his original appointment was with.
“It helped our stress level knowing we would have answers quickly,” said Ginger.
Unfortunately, the biopsy results revealed that Jim had prostate cancer.
In addition to this diagnosis, Dr. Lee found a renal cell carcinoma in one of Jim’s kidneys.
“When you’re told you have cancer, a lot of things go through your mind,” said Jim. “Ginger and I talked and prayed a lot, and I told her I’m not ready to give up. I have more things I want to do.”
Dr. Lee explained to Jim and Ginger that he needed two different robotic surgeries: one to remove his prostate and one to remove his kidney.
“Dr. Lee, the anesthesiologists and the robotics staff are all such great people,” said Jim. “Before surgery, we had prayer. It was a great experience to go through. The staff was absolutely phenomenal.”
On the day of the second surgery, it was Jim and Ginger’s wedding anniversary, and Jim told everyone at the hospital how special the day was.
When Jim was admitted for recovery, Ginger noticed flowers had been delivered to the room.
“They were from Dr. Lee and his team,” said Ginger. “It made me cry. I could not believe they had done that for us. In my mind, our anniversary came second that day to his surgery. It was such a nice surprise for them to do that for us. You don’t see that everywhere.”
Jim had his first surgery in October, his second surgery in November and he was doing things on the farm again by the end of December.
“When I was able to start working on the farm again, I said, ‘Thank God. Thank you for giving me my life back and allowing me to do what I love,’” said Jim. “The moment I stepped on the field, I thought, ‘I’m back where I’m supposed to be.’”
“After going through this, Jim has become even more aware and more appreciative of the beauty around him on the farm,” said Ginger.
It’s been two years since his surgeries, and Jim is still cancer-free. He and Ginger continue to do what they love most in the world: work on their farm as a team.
“I would highly recommend Dr. Lee to anyone,” said Jim. “The amount of attentiveness and proactiveness he showed was amazing. Without Dr. Lee and his staff, I feel confident that I wouldn’t be here today.”