Friends, family and community members gathered at Phil Reeve Stadium on Wednesday to remember the life of Maj. Lars G. "Trey" Pierson III. Pierson, a Calhoun native whose passion for Yellow Jackets football and photography made him a well-known and well-loved presence on Hal Lamb Field, passed away suddenly on Saturday, Nov. 28, at the age of 55.
Trey Pierson was born on June 13, 1965, in Stuttgart, Germany, the son of Carole Acree Pierson and the late Lars Gustav Pierson Jr. He was a member of Calhoun First Baptist Church. He was a 1983 graduate of Calhoun High School, where he participated in both the arts and athletics as a football player, wrestler and as the lead in several plays, including the Sound of Music, for which he won Best Actor. Pierson later earned a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice from North Georgia College and State University and was commanding officer of his senior class, serving as cadet colonel.
After receiving his degree in 1987, Pierson began his career in the United States Army as an infantry 2nd lieutenant and assumed command of a rifle platoon. He held several other platoon and staff officer positions before branch transferring to military intelligence, where he was given a company of more than 150 soldiers to lead, train and command.
Pierson served from 1987-1999 and 2001-2003. He earned the Distinguished Military Student Award and the John C. Marshall Award. He was brigade commander, Boar’s Head Brigade, brigade command sergeant major, company first sergeant.
He also attended ranger school, airborne school and air assault school. Pierson earned the Expert Infantry Badge, Counter Intelligence and Signals Intelligence Specialist award, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal and Operation Desert Storm Service Medal. He was employed as an IT professional with VoestAline Technology.
In addition to his mother, Pierson is survived by his wife of 33 years, Monica Hutchinson Pierson of Calhoun; son, Lars G. ‘Duke’ Pierson IV and his wife, Elizabeth, of Calhoun; and daughter, Molly Pierson of Augusta.
The Sonoraville High School ROTC presented the colors at Wednesday evening’s memorial service while the Calhoun High School Chorus performed the national anthem and high school alma mater.
CHS head football coach Clay Stephenson, Pierson’s cousin Allen Gravitt and Pierson’s high school friend and former teammate Bruce Potts all had the opportunity to share stories and reminisce about times spent with their friend. retired Lt. Col. Greg McAfee, a fraternity brother of Pierson’s from college, and co-worker and friend Tony Lindsey also spoke. Duke Pierson, Trey’s son, thanked everyone for coming out to honor his father’s memory.
The Calhoun Fight Song was performed by the Calhoun band majorettes. India Galyean performed “Amazing Grace,” and “Taps” was performed by Larry Brown. The flag presentation was by retired Lt. Col. Greg McAfee.
A full military funeral ceremony honoring Trey Pierson’s service to the country will be performed at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Trey Pierson 12th Man Memorial Scholarship at Greater Community Bank, located at 305 W. Belmont Drive, Calhoun.