After 11 long months the calendar has once again flipped to December, ushering in the Christmas season, holiday celebrations and annual traditions.
Keeping with tradition, the Calhoun Times is once again gearing up to help youngsters in Calhoun and Gordon County get their Santa letters in front of the jolly man himself.
To submit a letter for publication, please, send it to our post office box: P.O. Box 8, Calhoun, GA 30703. We will not accept letters delivered in-person to our office this year due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
Be sure to get the letters in before Christmas, so Santa has time to see them, too. We'll print the letters in each edition of the Calhoun Times as they come in, as well as publishing them online at CalhounTimes.com under the Gordon Life header.
A few things to be sure to include: The child's name, age and school.
Also, remember that we will print the letters exactly as they are written, adorable spelling errors and all.
If you have any questions, email calhoun@calhountimes.com.