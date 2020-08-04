Lisa Smith first started working in the Voluntary Action Center’s Community Kitchen in 2012. Now, eight years later, she has announced plans to retire from her position as kitchen manager, leaving the future of the program in the hands of whoever comes next.
The decision to retire was a difficult one because Smith loves the VAC and the people who come through its doors but given the choice between spending more time with her five grandchildren or continuing on, she said she knew what she had to do.
“I am really going to miss my volunteers and the employees, and I’m going to miss seeing the clients. Probably 75% of our clients I know by name and talk to when they come in. We have some people who’ve been coming in since they were little bitty kids and now they’re adults. I’m going to miss seeing them a lot,” Smith said. “But these are my grandbabies and I want to see them more.”
Smith also hopes to spend more time traveling with her husband. Together, they have traveled to Hawaii, Alaska, Mexico and Italy, among others. With his retirement fast approaching, Smith said they hope to revisit some of those places, namely Italy, and to see more of the United States.
“We haven’t planned exactly where we’re going to go yet,” Smith said. “It’s still a ways off.”
Smith’s departure from the VAC will not happen right away. First, she and Executive Director Stacy Long face the challenge of finding and training the right person to fill her shoes when she is gone.
“It is going to be hard to find someone who can do what she does,” Long said. “Lisa really came to us and made the kitchen what it is. She is the reason we are able to operate at the capacity we have. She can look at our donations and see the meals she can make from them right off. I don’t know how she does it.”
According to Smith, it comes down to hard work and respecting others. Working in the VAC Community Kitchen requires a person to be adaptable, respectful and quick on their feet. In selecting the new Kitchen Manager, Smith and Long said they are looking for someone with all of those qualities. They must also be good with people.
In 2019, more than 30,000 hot meals were served to the citizens of Gordon County. Every one of the individuals who came in to eat one of those meals interacted with Smith and her crew.
“This person is going to have to be able to interact with volunteers and clients, so they have to be respectful,” Smith said. “We also run on donations, so it’s important to be able to adjust based on what we have. You may plan all the meals for the week and get in donations and have to totally change the whole menu to something else. The person needs to be able to think on their feet and plan ahead without getting flustered by changes.”
Flustering though the job can sometimes be, Smith said she has loved every moment of the last eight years. It is a time she will never forget and always cherish.
“There have been so many good moments, but I think some of the best come from getting to know so many different people and seeing them grow. There was a girl who used to come in when she was about 17. Back then, she was shy and wouldn’t smile or talk to us or anything. I asked my husband to talk to her one day. He smiled and she smiled back and within just a few months of that, she asked to volunteer with the VAC,” Smith said. “Sarah has been volunteering with us and at the Food Pantry ever since. She cried when I told her I was leaving. Those sorts of things make you feel good, knowing you can be in someone’s life and mean something to them. That’s what the VAC has given me.”
The Voluntary Action Center is located at 343 South Wall St. To learn more about its services or the Community Kitchen, visit www.voluntaryactioncenter.org.