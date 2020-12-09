The A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team has officially been added as a featured military act for the 2021 Wings Over North Georgia Drive-In Air Show.
The air show will take place at the Russell Regional Airport in Rome on Oct. 30-31.
“We hosted a number of top military demonstration teams for our 2020 event, including the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds,” said air show organizer and JLC AirShow Management President John Cowman. “We’re especially excited to have the A-10 Demonstration Team return for our 2021 event. Their performance is always a crowd favorite.”
The A-10 Thunderbolt Demonstration is one of the most unique and powerful performances in the air show industry. The aircraft offers a number of capabilities such as rapid roll rates, low and high-speed maneuverability, and short takeoffs and landings, making it an invaluable combat asset. The jet is designed for close-air support (CAS) of friendly ground troops, attacking armored vehicles and tanks, providing quick-action support against enemy ground forces. It entered service in 1976 and is the only production-built aircraft to serve the U.S. Air Force designed solely for CAS. Capt. Haden “Gator” Fulham is the pilot for the A-10 Demonstration Team.
To be compliant with local ordinances, the 2020 air show utilized a drive-in and tailgate style format to allow for separation and social distancing. Attendees responded with favorable comments regarding the new layout. To build on the momentum, the 2021 air show will utilize the same set-up with some enhancements for additional ticket options.
The ninth annual Wings Over North Georgia Drive-In Air Show will feature the U.S. Navy Blue Angels as headliners. Additional performers will be announced at a later time.
Tickets for the Drive-In Air Show are now available at https://www.wingsovernorthgeorgia.com/guest-information/ticket-options.
For additional show information, follow the air show’s Facebook page or visit the Wings Over North Georgia website at https://www.WingsOverNorthGeorgia.com.