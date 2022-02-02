Seven Calhoun High School senior football players have made it official, signing letters-of-intent to play college football Wednesday afternoon before friends, family, and coaches in the Performing Arts Center.
Cole Speer is headed to the University of Georgia while fellow wide receiver/defensive back Quin Smith is headed to the Air Force Academy. Offensive lineman Brady Belieuw, who it was disclosed played all season with a torn labrum in his shoulder, is going to the Army at West Point and defensive back/running back Gage Leonard will be attending the Naval Academy. Twins Christopher Lewis and Christian Lewis, along with teammate Brendan Gray, are all going to Berry College.
Christopher played linebacker and receiver and was the team's punter while Christian was the quarterback and Gray, besides playing wide receiver, was also the Yellow Jackets' long snapper.
"This is a great day for Calhoun High School football," said Calhoun head football coach Clay Stephenson. "This is a special day for Calhoun High School. This is the most players we've ever had sign at one time, so this is a great day for our program.
"And for me personally, this is the best day as a coach. You get to see guys that you've seen grow up, through the years, get to have the opportunity to live their dream of playing college football...and it doesn't come easy. But the effort and the commitment and the dedication you've shown to this (Calhoun) program has taken us to another level. But the thing I'm most proud of is, while they're all great football players and great athletes, all seven of these guys are the epitome of a student-athlete because their (Grade Point Averages) are all through the roof. That's the thing I am most proud of."
Each player, except for the Lewis twins, were all seated individually on the stage behind a table with a banner flowing over the front to tell where each young man was headed to school.
Stephenson was the master of ceremonies, talking about each player as he introduced them and then having each one's position coach come up and say a few words.
Seated left to right, the four guys who are headed to Division 1 schools were at the very front of the stage while Gray and the Lewis twins were behind them at their tables.
Gage Leonard, who was at the far left in front, was the first young man to be recognized and his position coach Terry Morrow said he made quite an impression in his one year with the after transferring in from Christian Heritage.
"You can't say enough about Gage," Stephenson said. "From the moment his feet hit the floor with the Calhoun football program, he was going 90 miles an hour. In practice, at times, we had to slow him down. But in the games, you couldn't slow him down. He's just everything you want from a football player."
When Gage first came into our program, I didn't know much about him, but he came in and learned our system defensively and effort was never an issue with him," Morrow said. "But the way I look at him, if you were look up the words football player in the dictionary, you'd see a picture of Gage. I'm very proud of him and I have no doubt, that whatever he does in life, he'll be very successful."
Gray, who is currently coming off the bench for the basketball team, was the next to be recognized and while he will probably play receiver or in the secondary at Berry, he may have a future with his long-snapping.
"The thing about centers to me is the snap to the person who is getting it or to the punter, that's the most important play in football," Stephenson said. "And you don't realize how important that is, until they messed up. And this guy right here never missed up. I mean, we didn't have bad snaps this year on extra-points or punts. And then Branden would turn around on offense and just catch the football. Great hands. Great route-runner. Great kid. But it's hard to replace a guy who is a weapon on offense and did a great job this year for us with the long-snapping."
Belieuw was the next player to sign and Yellow Jacket nation found out that the 6-foot-4, 275-pounder played two-thirds of the season with a serious shoulder injury, and other than sitting out one game, never missed a beat.
"He's like family to me," Calhoun offensive line coach Barry Hall, who played in the NFL, said. "We always put him (against) the other team's best defensive lineman. He played tackle some. He played guard some. One game, we had him warming up to maybe play center at halftime because we had an injury, so he always did what was best for the team. But he's a team first, him second type of guy and you can never have enough players like that.
"And we didn't know until Week Five that he was playing with a torn labrum, which we tried to rest him some, but he wanted to play and it shows how tough he is. He could have easily gotten out of it and sat, but he never complained and just kept out going out every week and playing well. So I am very proud of him and he has set himself up for a very bright future."
Cole Speer, who is heading East to play for the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs, was the fourth player to be recognized and his position coach told a funny story about the 5A Region 7 Most Valuable Player, who is also one of the fastest recruits in Georgia.
"Each week after we win and then see who we were playing next, my wife would say to me, 'can we beat them?', 'can we beat them?", and I would say, 'well, they're pretty good'. 'It's going to be tough, so I don't know.' And she would just look at me and say, 'well, just get the ball to Cole.'
"But he's a special player and a special person and I'm looking forward to watching him play at the next level."
The Lewis twins, who are also presently on the Yellow Jacket basketball team, were next and those guys have gone from being ball boys as children to being part of a team that played for the 5A state championship less than two months ago.
"Christopher was absolutely our leader on defense," said Calhoun linebackers coach Hobbs. "He was our coach on the field and he was our hardest worker in the weight room. He's just done a great job for us on and on the field, as have all these guys. But he and Christian, they're twins, but they're totally different personalities but they are true (Calhoun) kids, having been with the program when they were just ball boys."
Christian was the team's quarterback this year and was on-target all year long, Stephenson said.
"Christian was a coach on the field for our offense," the third-year head coach said. "He was everything you would want in a quarterbackc. He's smart. He's tough. He's got a quick release. He gets the ball out on time. He makes good decisions and he's a great leader. I know he's meant a lot to Calhoun football the past two years and it's always tough to replace a great quarterback."
Quin Smith, who was seeded on the far right at the front of the stage, was next and wide receivers coach Franco Arnold said the men he coached made him look like a genius.
"I've been privledged to coach both Quin and Cole the last two years and they've made me like I really knew what I was doing," Arnold said to laughter. "But I really just want to tell both of them, that it's been an honor to be a small part of their lives."
He also said Smith will make an impact with the Air Force.
"Quin's a leader. He's a competitor. He's just a great kid. He works hard and just seeing the interaction that he had with his Air Force recruiters, tells me he's got a great future ahead of him."
He also said how Smith, despite showing all that speed on Hal Lamb Field, has dealt on-and-off the last three years with a painful shin injury and how he gutted it out at times because so much was at stake.
And Arnold also may have summed it up before handing the microphone back to Stephenson so the pictures could be set up.
"To see these seven young men and know that they are going to get to fulfill their dreams of playing college football," he said. "It's just a great day for the Calhoun football program."