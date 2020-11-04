The Voluntary Action Center is still seeking sponsors for 65 local children participating in this year’s Operation Happy Christmas program, which provides toys and clothing to children in Calhoun and Gordon County each Christmas.
Sponsors who sign up to purchase gifts for a local child in need are asked to purchase one complete outfit per child and two to three non-clothing items, like toys. VAC Executive Director Stacy Long said she encourages sponsors to purchase shoes and jackets for their children.
“That’s something that many of these kids need and it would be a big help to the families if they were to get jackets and shoes for Christmas,” Long said. “Other than the one required outfit, we encourage people to get the kids whatever they think they would like best. As long as it fits into a 39-gallon bag, we can get it to them.”
The remaining families awaiting sponsorship all have multiple children in the home. Long said the VAC does not split children in the same family among sponsors because they do not want there to be any disparities between children who receive different gifts from different sponsors.
“We find that it’s easier to keep families together and have a sponsor go ahead and buy gifts for all the children in a family when they sign up,” Long said.
A detailed list of remaining families and the age and number of children in those families can be found on the VAC’s Facebook page.
“If you can’t get out and shop you can donate money and we will shop for you,” Long said. “If you can’t help sponsor a child you can donate $5, $10, $25 or more to assist in sponsoring a child.”
Parents and guardians with children they would like to enroll in the Operation Happy Christmas program have until Nov. 25 to return completed applications. All applications must be submitted online except under special circumstances, due to concerns over COVID-19.
Long said those who believe they need a paper application can contact the VAC to set up an appointment to complete their application in-person. Those who do so will be required to bring all paperwork to their appointment.
Participation in at least one community education course is required for those hoping to participate in the program.
Registration for these classes is currently open online on the VAC’s website. Class offerings include Sources of Strength for Parents, Adulting is Hard But Here We Are Killing It, Alternative Mental Health Self-Care Strategies, Managing Fatigue and Maximizing Rest, and Tell Me What You Want to Do When Assertiveness Doesn’t Come Naturally.
Additional courses are also being offered through the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities. A full list of these courses can be found online at www.dbhdd.georgia.gov/bh-prevention/2x2-series.
Visit http://www.voluntaryactioncenter.org/what-we-do.html to access the Operation Happy Christmas application and to see a full list of course offerings.