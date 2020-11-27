Calhoun and Gordon County residents are invited to help spread the magic of Christmas this holiday season by taking part in the Family Resource Center of Gordon County and Prevent Child Abuse Gordon County’s 31st annual Mother-Daughter Christmas Tea fundraiser on Sunday, Dec. 6, from 2 until 4 p.m.
Each year, mothers and daughters who attend the event donate gifts for toddlers and children’s books to benefit young children served by the Family Resource Center and Prevent Child Abuse Gordon. Historically they have also shared a small meal and tea together in fellowship. While the books and gifts will still be a cornerstone of this year’s event, the tea itself will look a little different due to concerns over COVID-19.
Rather than share a large sit-down meal together, guests are instead invited to drop in at the Caboose at the Calhoun Depot, located at 109 S. King St. in Downtown Calhoun, to drop off donation items, eat cookies and take holiday photos.
Some suggested donation items include toddler-appropriate art supplies, games and puzzles, as well as infant and toddler books like “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” and “Goodnight Moon.”
The Family Resource Center of Gordon County and Prevent Child Abuse Gordon County are dedicated to preventing child abuse in all forms: physical, sexual, emotional and via neglect in the county. They do so by providing educational classes for parents and dispersing materials about child development, child abuse and neglect, as well as other topics.
To learn more about the Family Resource Center and its programs, visit www.frcgordon.org. Donate to the organization by clicking the Giving tab and selecting Donate Now.
A list of items the center needs year-round can be found by clicking the Giving tab and selecting Supplies. To schedule a drop-off time for donated Supplies items, call 706-625-3311 or email info@frcgordon.org.