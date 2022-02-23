Three Calhoun pitchers combined to no-hit Sonoraville in a 4-0 victory over the Phoenix Tuesday afternoon in a battle of unbeatens at Chip Henderson Field.
Coming into the neighboring rivalry, the Yellow Jackets were 4-0 while the Phoenix were 2-0 after opening the 2022 regular season last Saturday afternoon with a sweep of Coosa at Coosa High School. The Phoenix won the first game in that twinbill, 6-2, and then won the nightcap as well, 3-1.
'We felt good about getting the win," Calhoun High School baseball coach Beau Edwards said. "They've got a good team. But we got very good pitching from all three of the guys we used. They all did a real good job. To be able to hold a team like Sonoraville in check offensively like we did, says something about the way our guys were throwing."
Freshman Andrew Purdy got the pitching start for the Yellow Jackets and he threw three innings of perfect baseball, facing nine Sonoraville hitters and getting them all out.
Junior Issac Green followed him and he also worked three innings, but did give up a walk in the fifth inning to end what was a perfect game.
Senior Brooks Crawford then came on to work the top of the seventh inning and he did allow a couple of walks, but worked around it with a pair of strikeouts to end the ballgame.
"All those guys pitched well," Edwards said. "It was Andrew's first start of the year, although he has pitched well in relief for us and he threw the ball well. Issac did a good job for us and Brooks is pulling double-duty right now. He's also on the basketball team, so he's coming over after practice and helping us win games. He got into a little trouble there at the end, but then he beared down and really went after those last two hitters he faced and that was good to see."
Sonoraville used four pitchers and they also did well, limiting the Yellow Jackets to just three hits and keeping their team in the game until a two-run sixth by the home team gave them a little breathing room.
Junior Dawson Townsend was the starter and he pitched the first three innings for Sonoraville, allowing two hits and one run, which came in the first inning when Calhoun slugger Jacob Tolson mashed one over the outfield wall for a 1-0 Yellow Jacket advantage after one inning of play.
Junior Kannon England took the mound for the fourth inning and he gave up the Yellow Jackets' second run. With one out, Purdy walked to jumpstart the Calhoun uprising.
Andrew Hawkins came on as the courtesy runner and promptly stole second base in a tough collision at second base with Sonoraville shortstop Jaxon Pate that saw both players down for a minute before they were able to get up and stay in the game.
After a pop-out to first base kept Hawkins at second, Cooper Evans doubled down the left field line, plating Hawkins for a 2-0 lead for Calhoun.
Junior AJ Hensley then threw a scoreless bottom of the fifth for the Phoenix, facing only three hitters.
But the Yellow Jackets scored twice in the bottom of sixth to double their lead.
Senior Matthew Parrott was the new pitcher for the visitors in the sixth and Calhoun's Jacob Olson greeted him with a long leadoff single.
doubled off the wall and the Jackets were in business with runners at second and third base and nobody out.
Neither runner could move on a ground out to second, but the next Calhoun hitter was walked intentionally to lead the bases.
Evans came up with his second RBI of the game on a base hit to left field, scoring Olson for a 3-0 Calhoun lead. But Lewis fell down rounding third base and had to scramble back to the bag as Evans took second.
However, Lewis would score the game's fine run one batter later on a ground ball to second, giving Calhoun its four runs and fifth win.
"Cooper had a couple of big hits for us there," Edwards said. "It was good to see us finally put a couple of runs on the board in that spot because they played us tough. I felt much better going into that final inning after we put up those two runs. But Cooper had a good day. Jacob put a good swing on the (home run) he hit. But the big thing is as well as they were pitching, the kids were patient and just kept battling."
Sonoraville did make some noise in the top of the seventh inning, but could never get the tying run to the plate.
Junior Zach Lyles was hit by a pitch and then stole second base for the Phoenix. Sonoraville third baseman Trevor Childers followed with a walk to put two runners on. A minute later, Lyles got caught in a rundown, but eluded the ball long enough to get to third while pinch-runner Coy Godfrey went to second, putting two runners in scoring position.
But Crawford then got a strikeout and a lineout to center field to end the ballgame.