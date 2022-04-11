All three high schools in Gordon County will be represented this week when the GHSA state soccer playoffs begin across the state of Georgia.
Survive and advance may be the slogan everyone uses to describe the March Madness tournament, but it certainly applies to the GHSA soccer playoffs, which everyone enters hoping they can find a way to win five more times.
But before they can think about that, the goal, no pun intended, is to simply win that first one and go from there, which is what everybody will be trying to do.
GORDON CENTRAL
While many teams may be wondering if they have the skills and the intangibles to win five straight games in April, the Warriors are not one of them.
The club that reached the 2A state semifinals last year and has nine returning starters opens the postseason at home 7 p.m. Friday night when Haralson County comes to Ratner Stadium.
The Rebels will be part of Gordon Central's district starting this fall, but the Warriors get a chance to introduce them to what Region 7-2A soccer is all about this Friday when the teams meet for the right to go to the second round.
Head coach Matt Wiley's team has had a week off to get rested and ready for the next three weeks and they have all this week to get ready for their match Friday night with a team that is winless in 16 games.
"We don't know anything about Haralson County, other than they don't have a very good record," Wiley said. "But I think my guys will be ready. I think they've been looking to the playoffs since they ended last year, so I have a team with a lot of playoff experience that I think will be ready to go (Friday night). Let's just say, if we don't come out and play our best, now that the playoffs here and everybody knows what we're looking, I'll be very surprised. And disappointed."
The Warriors will come into the first-round match, having not played in over two weeks, which is their longest layoff this year in a season that was filled with a few extended periods between games. That's why Wiley said he thought the key would be a good start.
"Hopefully, we can come out and score early and often, and relax and just play the game," Wiley said. "We've played some teams in our Region this year that have struggled and we haven't overlooked them or anything like that, so I don't think my guys will look past Haralson. But if we just play like we can, we'll be fine."
Goalie Armando Sanchez, midfielder Charley Garcia, forward Nemo Morales, forward Bryan Rico, Jefferson Avila, Joseph Guerrero, fullback Javin Baker, striker Zeke Parada, and Alex Lara are just a few of the guys that Wiley will be looking to have big games going forward for a team that wants to play one more playoff match this year than they did in 2021.
The Warriors, if they can win Friday and then their Sweet 16 matchup next week, may have a chance in the third round for a rematch with Pace Academy, the defending 2A state champ that eliminated them last year. Pace did not win its Region this year, instead finishing second behind number-two state ranked Lovett, so Pace, as a two-seed instead of a one, is currently in the same eight-team bracket as the Warriors, they are just on the other side.
And if they both play up to expectations, there is a chance the teams could meet in the third round with a trip to the Final Four on the line instead of last year when they squared off with a trip to the 2A state finals at stake.
Besides Gordon Central, Coosa, Model, and Pepperell are the other playoff representatives out of Region 7-2A and all four of those teams won their first-round games last year.
Coosa also opened at home and the Eagles face Temple, the three seed out of Region 5-2A, in the first round.
Model and Pepperell each were on the road with Model opening against Callaway and Pepperell is at Bremen, which is the top seed out of Region 5.
The winner of the Gordon Central-Haralson County will take on the winner of the Washington County-Fitzgerald winner next week in the second round of the 2A playoffs.
CALHOUN
The playoffs are always the best of the best. But for the Yellow Jackets and head coach Tino Hernandez, they can't be much more difficult than the recent schedule the team has played.
The Jackets will kick off what they hope will be a nice GHSA 5A playoff ride starting 8 p.m. Wednesday night in Atlanta when they go to Northview High School.'
The Titans were off last week, having not played since the last week of March when they completed their Region 5-5A action with an 11-1 win over Southwest Dekalb.
Meanwhile, Calhoun was supposed to play twice last week and while rain canceled their matchup with 2A state championship contender Gordon Central, the Jackets were able to go to LaGrange last Friday night and they tied the tough Leopards, 2-2, to end a stretch that saw them play the top teams in 4A, 5A, and 3A.
The tie snapped a five-game losing streak, but those five losses were all to playoff teams, so it seems the Jackets have already seen nothing except postseason clubs for the past month or so.
For Calhoun, it would seem to come down to offense because they have played good defense all year, but have had trouble scoring. And Northview is in the same boat really, because they have 42 goals total but 31 of those came in three of their 16 games.
Coach Hernandez's team will also be looking to avoid any stage fright because the Yellow Jackets are back in the playoffs for the first time in three years.
Northview went 6-2 in a highly-competitive Region 5-5A that saw the top five teams all finish wtih winning records. St. Pius X was first at 7-1 in the league with Northview, Cross Keys, and Decatur both going 6-2 and tying for second, although Northview was officially third in the league after all the tiebreakers were used.
Chamblee came in fifth, but they were 5-3 on the year and in contention for a playoff berth until the final night of the season.
Blessed Trinity was the Region 7-5A champs and the Titans will host Decatur in the first round while Cartersville is the second seed out of 7-5/A and the Purple Hurricanes will entertain Cross Keys.
Calhoun is the three seed and Cass is the fourth seed and the Colonels will play at St. Pius X to start.
The winner of the Calhoun-Northview match meets the winner of the Coffee-Woodward Academy next week in the Sweet 16.
Sonoraville
The Phoenix are once again a winning team and thrilled to be back in the 3A playoffs, which they will begin 6 p.m. Wednesday night at East Jackson.
It has been a fun time for a program that had just one win last year and now they are hoping to make one final big splash as a 3A team before they enter the 4A ranks starting this fall when the new school year begins.
The Firebirds are 8-7-2 overall and went 5-3 in Region 6 to finish third in a league where the top seed wasn't determined until Friday night when Murray County beat North Murray, 2-0 in both teams' last game of the regular season.
That made North Murray the top seed and relegated North Murray to the fourth seed as both schools still made the playoffs. Defending 3A state champ Coahulla Creek is the second seed and Sonoraville is third.
East Jackson, which was the third seed out of Region 8, will bring a solid 10-2-1 record into its game with the Phoenix and the Eagles have been a solid defensive squad this year, having allowed just 16 goals all year. So if the Phoenix can score in the first few minutes, they could be in a position to get their biggest win this year yet.
North Murray opens the playoffs against Hart County, the fourth-place team out of Region 6 and Coahulla Creek plays Monroe Area, which was third in Region 8. Murray County will be on the road at Oconee County to begin the playoffs.
The winner of the Sonoraville-East Jackson match will take on the winner of Hephizbah-Pike County match next week in the second round of the 3A playoffs.