The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce began its annual sale of Keep It In The County sponsorships in November and twenty-four businesses already have claimed one of the thirty slots available for the coming year. The shop-local campaign will officially launch in January.
First conceived at the Chamber’s 2008 Planning Retreat and launched at a July 2009 Booster Breakfast sponsored by the Starr-Mathews Agency, which celebrated its one-hundredth anniversary this year, Keep It In The County has become one of the Chamber’s signature programs. The goal of the program is to educate citizens about the importance of local spending and the economic impact those choices have on the business community. It also provides the sponsors with significant marketing opportunities at substantial discounts.
“The Chamber is proud of its programs, especially those that serve individual members as well as the entire business community. Keep It In The County has been able provide sponsors with deeply discounted promotion packages while also reaching the public about the value and impact of their decisions to shop locally,” said Kathy Johnson, President and CEO of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce.
The 24 sponsors of Keep It In The County 2021 are AdventHealth Gordon, Calhoun-Gordon Council for a Literate Community, Care at Home, Chick-fil-A Calhoun, City of Calhoun, Larry Dixon Construction, Family Savings Credit Union, First Bank of Calhoun, Flipper McDaniel & Associates, Georgia Power, Greater Community Bank, Hamilton Health Care System, Harbin Clinic, HMTX Industries/Halstead New England Corporation, Mohawk Industries, Momon Construction, Nichols, Cauley & Associates, LLC, North Georgia E.M.C., Prater Ford, RAK Outfitters, Shaw Industries, Starr-Mathews Agency, Synovus, and The Council on Alcohol and Drugs.
Flipper McDaniel & Associates, HMTX Industries/Halstead New England Corporation and Prater Ford are new sponsors. RAK Outfitters is coming back as a 2021 supporter after taking a couple years off, while AdventHealth Gordon, City of Calhoun, Starr-Mathews Agency and Synovus are legacy sponsors.
The mission of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce is to connect members and the community to promote economic growth.