The Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD) urges residents to kick off the new year by using the 2021 Georgia Sport Fishing Regulations Guide.
“Anglers, new or experienced, should always begin with this publication,” said Scott Robinson, assistant chief with the WRD Fisheries Management Section. “Biologists and staff work to make sure this guide book has the most current and accurate information on regulations and new opportunities, and anglers can access it in multiple ways, including online, from our Outdoors GA app or in the printed copy.”
The 2021 Georgia Sport Fishing Regulations Guide provides information such as a color fish identification chart for both freshwater and saltwater fish, license purchasing information, contact information for Wildlife Resources Division and Coastal Resources Division fisheries management offices and DNR Law Enforcement offices, trout stream listings, public fishing area information, state record fish listings, fishing regulations for Georgia and more.
The 2021 Georgia Sport Fishing Regulations may be found online at http://www.eregulations.com/georgia/fishing/ or through the Outdoors GA app (free app for iPhone or Android users).
Anglers also can pick up a printed copy at any Wildlife Resources Division fisheries management or DNR Law Enforcement office or at fishing license vendors throughout Georgia.
The Angler Resources page on the WRD website, http://georgiawildlife.com/fishing/angler-resources, provides information for new or experienced anglers, including information on taking kids fishing, reservoir and river fishing tips, fish ID info and much more. For the latest fishing tips, go to the the weekly Georgia Fishing Report (https://georgiawildlife.blog).