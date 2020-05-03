As the U.S. Census Bureau’s campaign for residents to complete the census continues, the department is making sure to reach out to every person possible during the current situation.
This weekend, May 1-3, is being called the Digital Weekend of Action for the 2020 census. People are encouraged to post to social media sites across the board to spread the word about filling out the census and use the hashtag #2020Census.
“While current times are unprecedented, they also present an opportunity to reach people digitally across the nation,” a statement from the census bureau said.
April 1 is the key date in the census timeline, as that is the day households are asked to use to count how many people live at their address. But that is not the deadline for responding to the census.
This time, for the first time, people can respond online and by phone in addition to the mail-in form that has been sent out. Responses impact funding for the person’s community for critical services for the next 10 years.
Residents can go to my2020census.gov, call 844-330-2020 or return the form they receive in the mail to respond to the census. Responding now will minimize the need for census takers to go out into communities to follow up.
The census counts every person living in the United States, regardless of age or citizenship status, every 10 years and is mandated by Article I of the U.S. Constitution with the first one done in 1790.
All data collected through the census is protected and confidential. Federal law protects responses from being shared with law enforcement, immigration agencies or housing authorities.