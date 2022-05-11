The GHSA state golf tournaments are not close to here, but Gordon County will be well-represented when the best high school teams and players in the state are decided this Sunday and Monday.
Calhoun senior Ella Manley, the defending 5A state girls champion, and the Calhoun High School boys team will be at Okefonee Country Club in Blackshear both of those days while the Gordon Central girls team will be making a second consecutive trip to the 2A state tournament at Southern Landings Golf course in Warner Robbins.
For all three of them, they will be in familiar territory after all qualified for their state tournaments in 2021.
CALHOUN
Manley and the Calhoun boys team will be heading to Blackshear on Sunday to get a practice round in before everyone tees off for the first time in the two-day event on Monday.
For Manley, while she is alone on the girls side, if she can win her second consecutive gold medal as the best 5A girl golfer in Georgia, it will give the Calhoun girls their fifth state championship in the sport in the past six years as the Yellow Jackets were the three-time 3A state teams champs from 2016 to 2018.
The school was then moved up to 5A and after they didn't win it in 2019 and no one played in 2020 due to Covid-19, Manley ended the short drought with her individual performance last year.
Now she has a chance to repeat as it seems there are only four or five other girls in Georgia who can duplicate the rounds that she puts up.
And Calhoun head girls golf coach Clay Stephenson is hoping to have given her a bit of a good luck charm, recently handing her a scorecard from the 2016 team that was the first to win a girls golf state title.
That card also has a diagram of the course on it and Stephenson, besides hoping the card omits some good karma, gave it to her so she could study the course a little bit before it's time to play.
But they were also hoping getting out there Sunday would mean good results on Tuesday and Wednesday.
"We'll get down there and get in a practice round, to kind of get the lay of the land," Stephenson said. "And then we'll go play. But I'm not too worried about Ella. She just goes out and plays and kind of takes what the course gives her. She is just looking to make every shot or every putt a good one and then to repeat that same process over and over."
Last year, Manley had a 2-over par round of 74 on Day One and then knocked two strokes off that for an even-par 72 on the second 18 holes to finish with a 146, which another girl from Woodward Academy also shot.
They were both five strokes ahead of the second place score of 151 by another girl from Woodward Academy and a Blessed Trinity 36-hole total of 155 was the fourth-place total, so it seems that Manley is definitely the player everybody will be chasing this weekend if she just plays like she has been for some time now.
"I don't think she's feeling any pressure about winning it again or being the favorite," Stephenson said. "She loves the game. She's really good at it and she just goes out and plays. So I know she's excited about it and we're all looking forward to seeing how she does."
She qualified for the 5A state tournament by winning the Area B-5A tournament at Fields Ferry Golf Course with a 1-under 71.
For the Calhoun boys, they are looking to finish as high as possible in their second straight year to qualify for the 5A state tournament.
The team, led by head coach Roger Gresham, made their first appearance at the 5A tournament last year and finished eighth with a team total of 656.
As a group, the Yellow Jackets top four players' had a 337 on the first day, but knocked 18 strokes off that on Day Two for a 319 on the second day.
Five of the six players who participated in last year's state tournament are back this year, including their top two and fourth best shooters.
Ethan Lunsford, who was the recent Sectional tournament champ, led Calhoun at state last year, shooting a two-day total of 157. Junior Hayden Jackson was second for the Yellow Jackets with a 164 while sophomore Beau Black, as a true freshman, was fourth with a 168.
Reece Hood and Connor Miles were the team's fifth and sixth golfers and they are both back this year as well.
For Lunsford, who won the Sectional with a 2-under par round of 70 at Fields Ferry, he had an 80 on the first day of state but came back with a 77 on Day Two. Jackson and Black also got better in the second round with Jackson opening with an 83 and coming back with an 81 while Black had an opening-round 85 but 24 hours later, shot an 83.
St. Pius X is the defending 5A state champ, shooting a team total of 585 to win it in 2021 and Cartersville came in second with a 595 as they were the only two teams in the field of 12 schools to break 600.
The third place team was Woodward Academy and they shot a 606. Three of the 12 teams at state were from Region 7-5A with Blessed Trinity coming in 11th overall, shooting a 708.
After Lunsford at Sectional, Black was second for the Yellow Jackets with a 75. Ryan Hood had a 78 and Jackson shot an 81 as they had a team score of 304.
If they can hit that score or lower it, they should definitely be in contention to win the whole thing going into Tuesday because last year St. Pius X and Cartersville were tied for first place at the end of the first day with team scores of 299.
The players are to begin teeing off at 8:30 a.m. on Monday morning.
GORDON CENTRAL GIRLS
The Gordon Central girls are hoping to rise in the final results of the 2A state tournament, beginning Monday in Warner Robbins.
The Lady Warriors were fifth last year at the 2A state tournament and the two girls -- junior Kayla Silvers and senior Caitlyn Chilito -- who made that run are back and hoping to lower their scores and elevate their standings this year back at the Southern Landings Golf Course.
Alyssa Menchaca is the team's third golfer and Dooley said this will be a great experience for her as she is new to playing the sport but is a hard worker who is only going to get better.
The girls had the opportunity to get back on the course for the first time since last year's state tournament on Sunday before they go start play Monday morning.
"It will be great for the girls," Gordon Central head coach Bo Dooley said shortly after they won the Sectionals. "Kayla and Caitlyn were there last year so hopefully that will make it easier for them. But the main thing is they go down there and just have two good rounds and I feel confident that they will both do that."
They led the Warriors to the Area team championship and Silvers took home the gold medal with her round of 78. Chilito, who can relax and just go play golf after signing to play collegiately at Peidmont University in Demorest, was just six shots behind her at the Area Round with an 84.
Dooley said he believes they can both lower those respective scores at state and were taking the time between the Area tournament and state to try and do just that by working on all parts of the game.
Silvers was consistent at state last year, shooting back-to-back rounds of 90 for a 180 while Chilito had a 91 on the first day, and a 98 on the second for a 188 score. That gave them a team total of 369, leaving them 11 strokes behind fourth-place Elbert County, which shot a 358.
Lovett won it with a 321 and Bremen was second, seven shots back at 328. Jeff Davis High School was third with a 348.