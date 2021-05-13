On Tuesday the Gordon County Farm Bureau team held an appreciation lunch to honor local police, firefighters, EMTs and military personnel in recognition of First Responders Appreciation Day.
First responders attending the event were invited to enjoy their meal together at tables inside or to take it on the road. Wherever they decided to eat, Agency Manager B.J. Robinson met them at the door to say hello and offer thanks for what they do day-to-day in the community.
Robinson said he believes the agency fed upwards of 150 first responders on Tuesday.
"We are glad to be able to do it," he said. "This is our way of saying thank you to them for everything they do for us in what can be a thankless profession."
He said that being able to give back in the community and reach out in this way is a blessing.
"Like I said, we're happy to do it," Robinson said. "We want to make sure they know we appreciate everything they do for us."