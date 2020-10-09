The Gordon County Christian Ministerial Alliance is currently gearing up to its 11th annual Gordon County Hunger Walk. Church congregations of all denominations in the City of Calhoun and Gordon County will come together virtually next Saturday, Oct. 17, to raise money for four local food banks with the hope of alleviating hunger for families in need.
The food banks supported by the walk are the Voluntary Action Center, Blewer Food Bank, God’s Pantry at Calhoun Seventh-day Adventist Church and St. Vincent de Paul’s Food Pantry at St. Clements Catholic Church. In previous years the Hunger Walk has raised more than $2,000 in a single afternoon.
Simply put, the event plays a major role in raising awareness of local hunger and alleviating hunger for local families in need.
According to the United States Department of Agriculture Economic Research Service, an average of 11.3% of people in Gordon County were food insecure from 2016 to 2018. In 2018, 16.2% of children residing in the state of Georgia were food insecure.
In those same years, data shows that an average of 3.8% of people in the county were members of “very low food secure households.” Food insecurity is defined by the limited or uncertain availability of nutritionally adequate and safe foods in a household or limited or uncertain ability to acquire those foods, and “very low food secure households” are defined by the USDA as households in which family members food intake and eating patterns were reduced or disrupted due to a lack of money or other resources.
The Hunger Walk is especially important this year when the changes in employment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have been predicted to cause food insecurity in children to increase to 26% across the state.
This year’s event will be held virtually, at a location of the walker’s choice, due to health concerns caused by the coronavirus. It will begin at 2 p.m. All businesses, civic organizations and individuals are invited to participate in the Hunger Walk.
Walkers are asked to make a donation of any amount to participate in the walk. They may also ask sponsors to donate to their walk efforts to raise money for the hungry in Gordon County. All monies should be turned in on walk day.
A couple of representatives from the Ministerial Alliance will be at BB&T park downtown to accept donations on the day of the walk from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Hunger Walk T-shirts will be available for $20.
If you want additional information, please contact Jody Bryson, Calhoun First United Methodist Church at 706-629-2685 or Rosellen Burns, New Echota United Methodist Church, at 706-629-2445.