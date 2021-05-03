The Calhoun Woman’s Club presents their first annual Fill My Bowl Soup Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, May 15, at the Gordon County Historical Society, 335 South Wall St.
Proceeds will benefit the Voluntary Action Center. Participants can choose a unique soup bowl to fill with soup and it will be washed and wrapped afterward to take home as a reminder of hunger in our community. To-go soup options will be available as well.
There will be a variety of soups, breads, drinks and desserts to choose from with café table seating available in the garden and on the back lawn. Event parking will be next door behind the Voluntary Action Center.
Thickets are $25 online at Eventbrite under "Fill My Bowl." For more information visit calhounwomansclub.org.