The Calhoun Woman’s Club gathered near the Library Thursday for its April meeting.
During the meeting, members honored the Youths of the Month, talked general club business, and gave away plants.
The club also mentioned that it had set a date for the Sequoyah Ball, which had been postponed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That is set for Oct. 22, with more information to come.
Also on the docket was discussion about BBQ, Boogie, and Blues, which will occur the last weekend of April. The group will be setting up its traditional Crazy Hair booth, where it will offer hair color and other hair decorations for a fee to any festival-goers interested.
Members also voted on new leadership for the club. Carol Vedrody is taking over for Sara Keys as the new President, with Audra Arnold as Vice President, Linda Miles as Second VP, Maria Zamora as Treasurer, Miranda Bentley as Recording Secretary, and Michele McClellan as Auditor. Those new officers will be installed at the next meeting.
Finally, Judy Peterson of Keep Calhoun Gordon Beautiful helped club members to plant a tree at the park in front of the library, the site of the original Woman’s Club clubhouse. The tree, an Okame Flowering Cherry, will eventually bloom with pink flowers in the spring.
Calhoun Woman’s Club will meet again on Thursday, May 12 at The Historical Society at Oakleigh.