May
All children ages 0-21 are entitled to a free education, and that includes children with physical, mental or emotional problems. Some of these children are not identified. Please help us locate and identify them. For more information, please call the Gordon County Board of Education, Special Education Office at 706-629-4474 or email Alecia Segursky, Director Exceptional Student Services at asegursky@gcbe.org if you know of a child with a disability that has not yet been identified.
Tom B. David Airport, 1957 Highway 41, will host Wings & Wheels Day Fly-in and Car Show Saturday, May 7, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event includes food, flying and cruising fun. Call 706-602-8000 for more information.
Gordon Central High School’s Blue Wave Band will host a concert Saturday, May 7, at 1 p.m., downtown at City Park, 315 N. Wall St.
House of Compassion Church, Highway 53 W., Fairmount, is hosting a benefit gospel singing on Saturday, May 7, from 2 to 6 p.m. Groups include Perry House, John Moore, Jerry Mitchell, Out of the Ashes, Jesse Corner, Teresa Austin, Cory Hartline, and Teresa and Gene Abernathy. All proceeds will go to children at Christmas.
Oostanaula School Community Club, 1595 Oostanaula Bend Road, will host a benefit Saturday, May 7, at 5 p.m., with a home cooked meal for $8, including drink and dessert. Entertainment will be by Highway 411, the McDougle family and Shady Branch. There will also be cakewalks and door prizes.
Mt. Calvary Freewill Baptist Church, 54 Baker St., Shannon, will host Homecoming Sunday, May 8, at 11 a.m. Singing will be The Shirey’s from West Columbia, South Carolina and a love offering will be taken. Pastor Adrian Craig and church members invite everyone to attend. Call 706-263-5609 for more information.
Evergreen Baptist Church will host a memorial/decoration service Sunday, May 8, at 2 p.m., at Fidelle Cemetery. Everyone is welcome.
Life Song Church, 118 E. Georgie St., Adairsville, will host a special Mother’s Day service, Sunday, May 8, at 11 a.m., with Evangelist Evelyn Adams and special singing, as well as Pastor Scott and Family.
The Sonoraville Recreation Complex, 7494 Fairmount Highway, will host a Spring Yard Sale Saturday, May 14, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. To reserve a $10 space, or for more information call 706-602-4435.
Paw Angels will host its Run for the Rescues 5K on Saturday, May 14, at 11 a.m., at the Calhoun Black and Yellow Park, 1000 Highway 53 Spur. Call 770-548-8938 for more info or to become an event sponsor.
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 574 Pleasant Hill Rd., will host its annual homecoming, Sunday, May 15. Services will start at 10:30 a.m. There will be a musical performance by the David Glass Family and the morning message will be by Rev. Michael Hunt. A meal will follow service; no outside food or drink allowed. For questions, contact Brother David Peeler at 770-547-2476.
Sonoraville High School will hold its 2022 commencement Wednesday, May 25, at 7 p.m., at The Furnace, 7340 Fairmount Highway.
Gordon Central High School will hold its 2022 commencement Thursday, May 26, at 8 p.m. at Ratner Memorial Stadium, 355 Warrior Path.
Calhoun High School will hold its 2022 commencement Friday, May 27, at 8 p.m., at Hal Lamb Field in Phil Reeve Stadium, 100 Yellow Jacket St.
Calhoun VFW Post 5376, 406 W. Line St., will host its annual Memorial Day weekend Car and Bike Show, Saturday, May 28. Breakfast will be at 8 a.m., bike ride registration at 8:30 with kick stands up at 10, with start and finish at the post. Car show registration will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with a $20 registration fee. Call 706-383-6442 or email vfw5376@gmail.com for more information.
Georgia-Cumberland Academy, 397 Academy Drive, will hold its 2022 commencement Saturday, May 28, at 8 p.m.
Upcoming
The Atlanta Braves 2021 World Series trophy will be in downtown Calhoun at the Depot, 109 S. King St., Friday, June 10, from 5 to 8 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
Calhoun Swarm Football will host its inaugural Golf Classic, Thursday, June 16, at Fields Ferry Golf Club, 518 Fields Ferry Drive, with registration at noon, a shotgun start at 1 p.m., and awards at 6:30 p.m. For more information visit calhounswarm.com, email info@calhounswarm.com or call 706-483-2299.
Christian Community Outreach will host its annual Back to School Celebration, Saturday, July 30, at 11:30 a.m. at the Calhoun Recreation Department, 601 S. River St. The sixth annual event will provide free back-to-school items, food, games, clothing, shoes and other fun for families in the community.
Ongoing
The Calhoun Toastmasters Club meets the second and fourth Monday of each month from 7 to 8 p.m. via Zoom. For more information or to request a link to join, email president-1538605@toastmastersclubs.org, or visit toastmasters.org online.
Tallatoona Community Action Partnership is currently accepting appointments for the Low Income Water Assistance Program from the general public. For an appointment call 770-817-4666, option 2, or 770-773-7730, option 2. Appointments will be conducted remotely by phone due to COVID-19 precautions.
The Gordon County Local Emergency Planning Committee will meet the second Tuesday of each month at the Gordon County Fire Department Station 1, 218 Public Safety Drive. LEPC is a federally mandated entity composed of state and local officials, business representatives and members of the press, tasked with forming a partnership with local governments and industries as a resource for enhancing hazardous materials preparedness. Businesses interested in participating should contact Gordon County Emergency Management at 706-602-2905.
Organizers are working to form a Sexual Assault Survivor Group through the Gordon County Child Advocacy Center for victims of sexual assault who need more resources, support and education. Email Cindy@GordonCAC.org, or call 706-602-2184 for more information.
From Gordon County Schools: All children ages 0-21 are entitled to a free education, and that includes children with physical, mental or emotional problems. Some of these children are not identified. Please help us locate and identify them. For more information, please call the Gordon County Board of Education, Special Education Office at 706-629-4474 or email Alecia Segursky, Director Exceptional Student Services at asegursky@gcbe.org if you know of a child with a disability that has not yet been identified.
The Northwest Georgia Area Agency on Aging is making it possible those living with COPD, heart disease, arthritis, diabetes, depression, or any other chronic health condition to join its six-week Living Well with Chronic Conditions workshop from the safety of home. Those without a computer or Internet can have both provided to them during the workshop at no cost. The program meets two hours once per week. Registration is required by calling Rogena Walden at 706-295-6485.
The Renis Barrett VFW Post 5376, 406 W. Line St., will hold a veterans outreach breakfast the last Saturday of each month, from 8 to 10 a.m., in the event hall. The free breakfast is open to all local veterans.
Fairmount Evangelist Evelyn Adams appears each Friday evening on WOTG TV online at wotgtv.com/west. For prayer requests call 706-671-7988.
Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St., hosts Toddler Friday the second Friday of each month from 10:30 a.m. to noon, with hands-on art, story time and music. Cost per child is $7 for the first, and $5 for each additional child. For more information, call 706-629-2599.
The Northwest Georgia Breast Cancer Support Group meets the first Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. in the Peeples Cancer Institute conference room, 1212 Memorial Drive, Dalton. For questions, call 706-226-8966.
Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered recovery program, meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at City of Refuge, located at 100 Peters St.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts Tween-Out-Loud, each Wednesday from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. for a snack and fidget pack during a reading of The Tales of Beedle the Bard.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts First Steps in Music with Kaytlyn — a musical development lesson, the first Wednesday of each month, from 10:30 to 11 a.m., for preschool through first grade students.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts Drama Club, the first Thursday of each month, from 4 to 5 p.m., for improv, games and stage skills practice.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts Anime Club, the second Thursday of each month from 4 to 5 p.m. Hang out with super fans for anime culture and a movie.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts a Nerf Lock-In, the first Friday of each month from 6 to 8 p.m. Bring your favorite Nerf weapon or use one of theirs for snacks and a battle with students 6th through 12th grade.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts Lunch Bunch Book Club, the last Friday of each month, from noon to 1 p.m. Bring a sack lunch and gather to enjoy some monthly-themed book club fun.