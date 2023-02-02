020423_TCT_Soccer1.JPG

On a cold and windy night not really meant for people being outside in shorts and T-shirts, the Calhoun High School soccer teams got a couple of much-needed victories over nearby Gordon Central Wednesday night in a Gordon County doubleheader on the Yellow Jackets’ field.

The Lady Jackets got into the win column this year for the first time with a 7-0 victory over the Lady Warriors in Game One while on the boys side, the Jackets put a goal in close to halftime and made it stand in a 1-nil triumph in the nightcap.

