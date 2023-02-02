Calhoun senior striker Alexis Villalobos celebrates after scoring what would be the Yellow Jackets’ first and only goal Wednesday night in a 1-0 victory over Gordon Central on the Yellow Jackets’ pitch.
Calhoun sophomore midfielder Adrian Villalobos works his way between a pair of Gordon Central defenders during the Yellow Jackets 1-0 victory over the Warriors Wednesday night on the black-and-gold’s field.
Calhoun senior defender Sofia Campa tries to control the ball while surrounded by the Gordon Central defense during the Lady Yellow Jackets victory over the Warriors Wednesday night at CHS.
A group of Gordon Central girls clear the ball and head up the field Wednesday night against Calhoun in the Yellow Jackets’ victory over the Warriors in a showdown between Gordon County high schools.
On a cold and windy night not really meant for people being outside in shorts and T-shirts, the Calhoun High School soccer teams got a couple of much-needed victories over nearby Gordon Central Wednesday night in a Gordon County doubleheader on the Yellow Jackets’ field.
The Lady Jackets got into the win column this year for the first time with a 7-0 victory over the Lady Warriors in Game One while on the boys side, the Jackets put a goal in close to halftime and made it stand in a 1-nil triumph in the nightcap.
In both games, the weather was frightful and the wind that just wouldn’t stop was hardly delightful, but all four teams played hard and with great effort and intensity all night long.
“It’s soccer weather,” Calhoun head girls soccer coach Taylor Sumrall said. “It’s what we call it. It’s just something we have to deal with and the girls know that. But we practice in it and we play in it and we actually hold a 6 a.m. practice once a week just so we will be cold and know how to play in these type of conditions. We just try to get the girls as used to the cold as we can because we’re going to play the games rain, snow or shine, so we want to make sure we’re ready to go, no matter the conditions.”
The Calhoun ladies kept the pressure on Gordon Central the entire game with numerous shots. Meanwhile, at the other end, Lady Jacket senior goalie Tatum Bellinger only had to make a couple of saves and was standing by herself for most of the game.
Calhoun scored five goals in the first half and then added two more in the second to complete the win.
Six different players scored those seven goals with senior Kiara Fernandez firing two shots into the back of the net. Senior Sofia Campa added a penalty kick in the 27th minute of the game and the rest of the scoring came from the Calhoun freshmen, six of which are starters.
Twins Kaylie Holmes and Kylie Holmes each had one while Izzie Sanchez and Mia Stokes also scored one time for the team’s other four points.
Sumrall said his girls just played good soccer.
“We played well,” he said. “The girls came out ready to go. We played much better as a team than we did Friday night (in a scrimmage with Model). We did a good job of keeping the pressure on their goalie and that’s what we’re hoping to do.
“We changed some things up and one of those things was designed to help us attack a little more and I thought the girls did a good job with it. And they did a good job of keeping what I thought were a few good shots by (Gordon Central) out of the net, but we were able to sneak a few past them. But I think just our change in attack, and the way we executed it, helped us out tremendously.”
Calhoun played at LaFayette Friday (details of that game were not available at press time) and will stay on the road Tuesday with a trip to Southeast Whitfield County.
On the boys side, Calhoun was the aggressor most of the night, staying on the Gordon Central end of the field with a high number of shots while the Warriors got a few fast breaks, but weren’t able to have long possessions in front of the Calhoun goalie.
Calhoun also had to play short-handed, having just 10 players for most of the game after the starting Gordon Central goalkeeper took a hard shot right before halftime and had to leave the game.
But the Warriors were unable to take advantage of having one more man than their hosts to score the one goal they needed in the second half to at least force a tie.
Calhoun scored the only goal of the game in the final minute of the first half, with senior striker Alexis Villalobos putting the ball in the net with just 37.4 seconds left for the lone score that wound up being the difference in the game.
It looked like they would get more than that the way they started, but the Gordon Central goalkeepers stopped every shot that came at them except for one.
Gordon Central is now 1-1 on the year after the Warriors began the season on Monday with a 2-0 victory over Adairsville in Bartow County. The Warriors will have their 2023 home opener Monday evening when they take on Dalton Academy at Ratner Stadium at 7 p.m.
They will begin pursuit of a third consecutive Region 7-2A championship next Friday night when they open up league play at home against Fannin County.
Calhoun, led by second-year head coach Tino Hernandez, stands 1-0 and after going to LaFayette Friday (details of that game were not available at prss times), they will be on the road Tuesday to face 4A state champion Southeast Whitfield County. Then next Thursday, they play 3A playoff team Coahulla Creek back on their own pitch.