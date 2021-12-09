For the Calhoun High School football team, it's showtime.
Or they can also say -- it's go time.
They can go to Atlanta and show everyone that just two years after going up two levels from the 3A classification to the 5A division, the Jackets are the best in the land.
And that's just what they will try to do this afternoon when they head to Georgia State Stadium to face defending 5A state champion Warner Robins in the GHSA 5A state title game.
The Demons are making an unprecedented fifth consecutive trip to the finals, while Calhoun is making its first appearance in the main event since 2017 when the Jackets were playing in a much smaller classification.
But this Jacket team is hoping to have a date with destiny and a state trophy, having won four consecutive playoff games to still be alive and doing very well, thank you very much, as Christmas approaches.
"It's a great feeling to still be playing," Calhoun head football coach Clay Stephenson said. "This is a special time with only the best of the best still playing and to be among them, is a great achievement.
"But this is not just a chance to show everyone in the state what type of football team you have, it's also a chance to showcase your school and your entire community and that's what we're looking forward to doing.
"We know the fans will be there with us because they have been all year long and so this is a great opportunity for us to let the whole state know just what a special team we have and a special place Calhoun is."
And it also seems to be a matter of the players going out and as senior quarterback Christian Lewis says, "just being us," because them just being themselves has been working very well since they drubbed Southeast Whitfield County back in early August in a scrimmage.
When they are themselves, they are the epitome of what Stephenson is talking about when he says, "we need to be fast and physical."
Senior wide receiver Cole Speer, who had a visit in town on Tuesday from his future head coach Kirby Smart and a couple of other University of Georgia assistant coaches this week, and fellow classmate Quin Smith on the other side have been proven to be one of the best wide receiver tandems in the state.
And when Lewis, who has thrown 32 touchdowns and four interceptions this year, is laying it out there so smoothly to drop into their waiting arms, which he has done with great regularity this year, the Jackets have been poetry in motion in the passing game.
The defense does give up some yards and a few plays here and there, but ever since they got that stop in the final seconds against Ware County over 300 miles away here nearly three weeks ago, they have also been special.
Championship-caliber special, we must say.
They get into the 5A quarterfinals against Clarke Central two weeks ago and only allow a touchdown and then into the state semifinals last Friday and only allow one touchdown. They do that again today against Warner Robins and they are going to bring the hardware back to Gordon County.
For 22 seniors, this is the last hurrah and either way it is going to be a memorable one, but they can make it a very special, always cherished memory and they know it.
And they know how to do it. And that's by, as Lewis said, "just being us."
Us, or they in this case, have been just about unstoppable on offense all year long and unstoppable to the point that today's state championship games are being held in the state capital and the Yellow Jackets will be there because nobody has stopped them yet.
Warner Robins is good and they know it, but Calhoun is very good too and everybody who didn't know it before, is about to know it now.
The kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. today and the game will be televised statewide on the Georgia PBS channel.
And in this case, for the fun-to-watch team, it's showtime because it's go time.
Keep up with the game Saturday afternoon via the Calhoun Times Facebook page, and read the game story at calhountimes.com Saturday evening, and in print in Wednesday's paper.