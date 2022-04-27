The Calhoun Middle School boys track and field team won nearly every event last week in taking first place at the annual Gordon County middle school meet at the high school.
Caleb Adcock, Demetrius Clavino, and Ryan Goble each won two events for the Yellow Jackets, who finished with 110 points for the three-school meet. Red Bud Middle was second and Ashworth Middle was third.
Besides winning a lot of the events, the Yellow Jackets also took the top two or three places in racking up the points all evening long.
Adcock won the 400-meter run and the 00-meter race with Calhoun going 1-2-3 in the 400 and 1-2 in the 200.
He was the medalist in the 400 with a 56.67 time and Hunter White was a close second with a 57.55 and Xavier Hinojosa was third at 58.51 with those three Calhoun runners the only racers to finish in under a minute.
Jaden Perkins of Red Bud Middle School was third with a time of 1:00.13.
Adcock was first in the 200 (24.17) and Goble came in second (24.45) in a race where the first four places were just four-tenths of a second apart. Red Bud racer Nathan Newbury was right behind him in third (24.51) and Calhoun's Jaden Perkins was a step behind in fourth (24.59).
Clavino led a strong showing by Calhoun in the half-mile and the mile with the Jackets taking seven of the top eight spots in the 800 and the first five places in the 1,600.
He won the mile by nearly a half-minute, running an outstanding 5:02.79 with teammate Leyver Mendez second with a 5:31.28 and Xavier Hinijosa came in third, running a 5:44.45.
Clavino had a much tougher race in the 800, where Hinijosa pushed him to the end before they finished less than a second apart. Clavino won it with a 2:25.51 and Hinijosa was seond at 2:51.88.
Wade Stepp of Red Bud Middle was third in the 800 with a 2:31.10 for the bronze medal.