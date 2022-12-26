Calhoun man charged with DUI, hit and run following fire truck wreck

A Calhoun man is facing several traffic-related charges following a wreck with injuries involving an overturned fire truck Monday.
According to Gordon County Jail and Georgia State Patrol reports:
Christopher Morris Hutchins, 43, of Calhoun was arrested around 3 p.m. Monday after police say he pulled into the path of a Gordon County Fire and Rescue truck on Highway 41 near the Econo Lodge.
The preliminary crash details from GSP indicate that around 2,:09 p.m. troopers responded to a fire truck rollover near Soldier's Pathway.
The fire truck had been traveling southbound in the left hand lane when a silver Dodge van traveling northbound turned into its path abruptly, leading to the fire truck to roll over.
After the driver of the van, later identified as Hutchins, observed the overturned fire truck, he quickly fled the scene, but troopers were able to obtain video footage of the crash from a nearby convenience store. The footage showed the van traveling onto Soldiers Pathway following the wreck. Troopers then made contact with the Hutchins, determining him to be intoxicated.
The driver of the fire truck, the vehicle's only occupant, was transported to AdvenHealth Gordon and treated for minor injuries.
Hutchins is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, hit and run, failure to yield, driving on divided highways, as well as a felony related to an aggravated battery warrant.