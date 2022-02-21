Calhoun High School celebrates CTAE month

In honor of CTAE month, it was most fitting to have our teachers and students vacate the classroom and enter into our local industries to help foster a working relationship.
Internships are great opportunities for our students to get hands on knowledge and real work experience. Externships are also pivotal for the CTAE teachers to get out of the classroom and experience what their students might see in day-to-day activities as an intern.
Calhoun High School seniors Nanny Sierra-Palermo and Wesley Shelton,recently visited Mohawk Group Light Lab Design Center in Dalton to learn about related careers in the textile industry. CTI Coordinator Justin Lindsey initiated this meeting with Jackie Dettmar who is the VP of Marketing, Design and Product.
Lindsey also worked with Calhoun College and Career Academy Graphic Design Instructor, Greta Hughes, to build this relationship with Mohawk.
"For the last several years, it has been my goal to pull more textile design into the curriculum, since that is a major local industry. I am excited to work with the design team at Mohawk to provide knowledgeable students for potential internships," stated Mrs. Hughes.
The ultimate goal is to provide a working partnership between Mohawk employees, our teachers and our students that will prepare them for a future career in the textile industry. Nanny and Wesley are students enrolled in the 3rd year course in the graphic design pathway and are also interested in pursuing a degree in graphic design.
After the visit, Nanny's interests were more related to the design aspect and layout. She was particularly intrigued by the woven designs and processes.
Wesley was driven more to the 3D modeling, virtual layouts and hard surface design. In addition to graphic design, he has completed pathways in computer science and STEM.
Justin Lindsey shared, "We appreciate and are grateful for our community partnership as we strive to create career pipelines to our local industries."