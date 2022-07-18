9-10 50-yard FREESTYLE: 8. Reece Bagwell, 35.88.

9-10 100-yard MEDLEY RELAY: 5. Calhoun (Sailor Steele, Reese Bagwell, Audrey Lee, Khloe Chance) 1:22.74.

9-10 25-yard FREESTYLE: 6. Audrey Lee, 15.63.

7-8 25 FREESTYLE: 7. Brylie Carter, 30.23.

9-10 100 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY: 3. Reese Bagwell, 1:34.13.

9-10 25 BACKSTROKE: 8. Audrey Lee, 19.72.

9-10 25 BUTTERFLY: 5. Audrey Lee, 18.42.

