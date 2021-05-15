May
Fellowship Baptist Church of Plainville will be having a singing on Sunday, May 16, at 11 a.m. The Appointed Quartet will be singing. Everyone is invited! For more information, contact Rena at 762-204-2069.
New Zion Baptist Church on Highway 156 is having a homecoming service Sunday, May 16 at 10:30 a.m. with the Jaidyn’s Call special singers. No luncheon at this year’s service.
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church will host their annual homecoming, Sunday, May 16, beginning at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Mark Yoho as guest speaker and special music by David and Tammy Glass. Due to COVID concerns, no lunch will be served. Everyone is invited to join in a time of praise and worship.
The Young Professionals are taking things outside for “Made to Mingle” on Monday, May 17, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Ratner Pavilion in the Calhoun Recreation Center. Sponsored by Mohawk Industries, the event is free to the “young” or even “young at heart” Chamber members and their guests. Register at https://gordonga.chambermaster.com/.
The Board of Trustees of the Northwest Georgia Regional Library System, serving Gordon, Murray and Whitfield counties, will hold its regular quarterly meeting on Tuesday, May 18, at 5 p.m. online through Google Meet. To join this virtual meeting you can call in at +1 402-282-0221 using pin 670 523 436#. Please note, when joining this online meeting, guests will be automatically muted, but will be able to converse through text chat. This meeting will be open to the public.
AdventHealth Gordon is hosting a diabetes education class on Tuesday, May 18, from 9 a.m. to noon in Conference Room E to provide information and education to those diagnosed with diabetes, participants will learn about diabetes management, exercise, long-term complication prevention, medications, diet, problem-solving, coping and more. Free glucose meters, diabetic-friendly foods and other free samples will be available. Classes will be limited to six participants and a guest. Masks are required to be worn while on campus of AdventHealth Gordon. For more information or to RSVP, call 706-602-7800 ext. 2310.
The NWGA Center for Independent Living will host a mental health town hall, Wednesday, May 19, from 2 to 4 p.m. via Zoom. Contact Christina Holtzclaw at choltzclaw@nwgacil.org or at 628-246-1825 for the meeting link.
Ongoing
Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered recovery program, meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at City of Refuge, 100 Peters St.