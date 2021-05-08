May
Living Waters Ministries Church, 5730 Highway 53, will host a Mother’s Day service, Sunday, May 9, at 11 a.m., to include preaching and gospel singing.
Mount Calvary Freewill Baptist Church, 54 Baker St., in Shannon will have a homecoming service at 11:00 a.m., Sunday, May 9. Singing will be The Diplomats from Carrollton. For more information please call Pastor Adrian Craig 706-263-5609! It will be also Mother’s Day so bring your mom with you!
A required meeting for all United Way panel volunteers will be held virtually on Tuesday, May 11, at 4:00 p.m., to meet their panel leads and agencies’ reviewing (a link to join this meeting will go out by the end of the week). Panels will have until Tuesday, June 15 to make their recommendation to United Way.
Gordon Central High School Baseball is hosting a golf tournament, on Wednesday, May 12, at Fields Ferry, 581 Fields Ferry Drive. Lunch will be served at 11 a.m. with the four-person scramble scheduled to begin at noon in a shotgun start. The cost is $100 per person.
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church will host their annual homecoming, Sunday, May 16, beginning at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Mark Yoho as guest speaker and special music by David and Tammy Glass. Due to Covid concerns, no lunch will be served. Everyone is invited to join in a time of praise and worship.
The Young Professionals are taking things outside for “Made to Mingle” on Monday, May 17, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Ratner Pavilion in the Calhoun Recreation Center. Sponsored by Mohawk Industries, the event is free to the “young” or even “young at heart” Chamber members and their guests. Register online at https://gordonga.chambermaster.com/.
The Board of Trustees of the Northwest Georgia Regional Library System, serving Gordon, Murray and Whitfield counties, will hold its regular quarterly meeting on Tuesday, May 18, at 5 p.m. online through Google Meet. To join this virtual meeting you can call in at +1 402-282-0221 using pin 670 523 436#. Please note, when joining this online meeting, guests will be automatically muted, but will be able to converse through text chat. This meeting will be open to the public.
AdventHealth Gordon is hosting a diabetes education class on Tuesday, May 18, from 9 a.m. to noon in Conference Room E to provide information and education to those diagnosed with diabetes, participants will learn about diabetes management, exercise, long-term complication prevention, medications, diet, problem-solving, coping and more. Free glucose meters, diabetic-friendly foods and other free samples will be available. Classes will be limited to 6 participants and a guest. Masks are required to be worn while on campus of AdventHealth Gordon. For more information or to RSVP, please call 706-602-7800 ext. 2310.
Ongoing
Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered recovery program, meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at City of Refuge, 100 Peters St.