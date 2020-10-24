October
Oak Grove Baptist Church, 997 Brownlee Mountian Road, Adairsville, will have a fall revival starting Sunday, Oct. 25, at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., then Monday through Wednesday, Oct. 26-28, at 7 p.m. with Marion Atkinson preaching. Special singing will be featured each night. Pastor Andrew Campbell invites everyone to attend.
Calhoun City Schools has scheduled an initial consultation for private/ homeschool parents Thursday, Oct. 29, at 9 a.m. at the Calhoun City Schools Central Office, 334 S. Wall St., Calhoun. At the consultation, the following will be discussed: 1) The Child Find process and how parentally placed homeschool children with disabilities can participate. 2) The determination of the proportionate share amount of federal funds available to serve parentally placed homeschool children with disabilities. 3) The consultation procedures among the Local Education Agency (LEA) and home school representatives and how the process will operate. 4) How, where and by whom special education services and related services will be provided for parentally place homeschooled children with disabilities, including a discussion of the type of services. 5) How the LEA will provide a written explanation to home school officials of the reason why the LEA chose not to provide services if the LEA and home school officials disagree.
November
The Board of Trustees of the Northwest Georgia Regional Library System, serving Gordon, Murray and Whitfield counties, will hold its regular quarterly meeting on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 5 p.m online through Google Meet. To join this meeting you can call in using +1 415-604-0559, PIN: 482 407 058#. Please note, when joining this meeting, guests will be automatically muted.
Ongoing
Tallatoona Community Action Partnership Inc. is hosting “Pathway to Empowerment,” a program that provides services and supports individuals and their families who are committed to changing their lives. Families can receive training and guidance regarding career pathways, education, financial literacy, job training and life skills development. The program is by appointment only. Contact the Gordon County location at 770-817-4666 for additional information.