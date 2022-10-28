Calhoun won its first-ever 5A Region football championship and its first region crown since 2018 when the Yellow Jacket defeated Cass, 30-16, Friday evening on Senior Night at Phil Reeve Stadium.

The win elevated them to 4-1 in the league and they will be the top seed out of the 7-5A going into the upcoming GHSA playoffs. Which they will begin at home, Saturday, Nov. 12 and because they are a one seed, if they win that one, they will play the following week at home as well.

