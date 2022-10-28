Calhoun won its first-ever 5A Region football championship and its first region crown since 2018 when the Yellow Jacket defeated Cass, 30-16, Friday evening on Senior Night at Phil Reeve Stadium.
The win elevated them to 4-1 in the league and they will be the top seed out of the 7-5A going into the upcoming GHSA playoffs. Which they will begin at home, Saturday, Nov. 12 and because they are a one seed, if they win that one, they will play the following week at home as well.
The Yellow Jackets finished tied for first with Cartersville, which clobbered Dalton 49-14 Friday night, but hold the tiebreaker over the Purple Hurricanes, making Calhoun the top seed with Cartersville being the second seed.
Dalton will be the third seed, finishing 3-2 in the Region and a game ahead of Cass, which closed out 2-3 with Friday night's loss and the Colonels are, for the second consecutive year, the Region's fourth seed.
Just one week after running the ball nearly 60 times for over 400 yards against Dalton, the Yellow Jackets, using that same tactic in the first half, found themselves in a defensive tussle with a 9-8 lead at halftime against the Colonels before they scored 21 unanswered points in the second half to pull away.
With the slimmest of advantages to start the third period, they took full advantage of a couple of Cass mistakes to take control.
And the first one came on the third quarter kickoff, which the visitors fumbled away and Calhoun's Christian Smith recovered to set them up at the Cass 28-yard-line.
After two plays netted three yards, senior wide receiver Dustin Kerns turned a short pass from quarterback Trey Townsend into a 25-yard touchdown for a 15-8 lead. Sophomore Carlos Lopez tacked on the extra-point kick and the home team led 16-8 with 9:53 left in the third period.
Their next possession was a trip all the way down to the Cass 23-yard-line, but a fourth-down incomplete pass on fourth-and-three forced them to the ball over on downs.
Their third ownership of the ball in the half would result in their second touchdown of the half.
Following a Cass punt, the Jackets started out on their own 22. Seven plays later, including converting a fourth-and-two on a short run by sophomore Emaree Winston to keep the sticks moving, Townsend threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to senior Cam Curtis, who made a leaping grab in a crowd in the end zone with 11:50 to go in the game.
Lopez added another PAT and the Yellow Jackets were up, 23-8.
They would get their final touchdown after a quarterback sack by Calhoun freshman defensive end Sager Quinn produced a fumble, which Smith fell on for second recovered fumble of the game.
Starting at their own 35, they moved 65 yards in six plays and scored on a fourth-and-six from the Cass 31 on a Caden Williams' 31-yard touchdown run which made it 30-8 with just over three minutes on the clock.
Cass didn't stop, though, on its last possession of the game. Going to the air on every snap, they traveled 52 yards on five completions with the fifth being a 20-yard touchdown pass. The Colonels then threw a two-point conversion pass to complete the scoring.
The Colonels close the year with a 4-6 record overall and will also begin their playoff journey on the road on Saturday, Nov. 12.
After Cass punted the first time they had the football, Calhoun would score a field goal on its first drive.
A nice Curtis return of that Cass punt gave the Yellow Jackets the ball at their own 47-yard-line and then used 11 plays to get on the board. With Williams carrying it on seven times in the drive, they reached the Cass 15-yard-line before Lopez came on to hit a 32-yard field goal that gave them a 3-0 led with 3:45 showing in the first period.
Cass answered with their only touchdown of the first half to take the lead. A long kickoff return gave the Colonels the ball at their own 44.They ran 11 plays and were looking at fourth-and-four at the Calhoun 7, which they converted in a touchdown on a seven-yard pass. They then lined up to kick the ball, but threw a 2-point conversion pass to go in front, 8-3 with 10:21 to play until halftime.
They would regain the lead later in the second quarter when Curtis returned a Cass punt to midfield and the Colonels had a late-hit penalty on top of it, putting Calhoun at the Cass 34-yard-line. A false start called pushed them back five yards, but then Winston took a screen 24 yards and the Jackets were in business at the Cass 15.
Three running plays left them in a fourth-and-one at the six, but Williams went three yards to give them a first-and-goal setup. Two plays later, senior Corbin Fuller raced through a huge hole for the one-yard touchdown that put the home team ahead, 9-8, with 2:18 left until halftime.
And it remained that way when the Yellow Jackets two-point conversion pass was unsuccessful.
Calhoun finishes with year at 7-3 overall and with a three-game win streak.