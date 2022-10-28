Calhoun won its first-ever 5A Region football championship and its first region crown since 2018 when the Yellow Jacket defeated Cass, 30-16, Friday evening on Senior Night at Phil Reeve Stadium.
The win elevated them to 4-1 in the league and they will be the top seed out of the 7-5A going into the upcoming GHSA playoffs. Which they will begin at home, Saturday, Nov. 12 and because they are a one seed, if they win that one, they will play the following week at home as well.
The Yellow Jackets finished tied for first with Cartersville, which clobbered Dalton 39-14 Friday night, but hold the tiebreaker over the Purple Hurricanes, making Calhoun the top seed with Cartersville being the second seed.
Dalton will be the third seed, finishing 3-2 in the Region and a game ahead of Cass, which closed out 2-3 with Friday night's loss and the Colonels are, for the second consecutive year, the Region's fourth seed.
Just one week after running the ball nearly 60 times for over 400 yards against Dalton, the Yellow Jackets, using that same tactic in the first half, found themselves in a defensive tussle with a 9-8 lead at halftime against the Colonels before they scored 21 unanswered points in the second half to pull away.
With the slimmest of advantages to start the third period, they took full advantage of a couple of Cass mistakes to take control.
And the first one came on the third quarter kickoff, which the visitors fumbled away and Calhoun's Christian Smith recovered to set them up at the Cass 28-yard-line.
After two plays netted three yards, senior wide receiver Dustin Kerns turned a short pass from quarterback Trey Townsend into a 25-yard touchdown for a 15-8 lead. Sophomore Carlos Lopez tacked on the extra-point kick and the home team led 16-8 with 9:53 left in the third period.
Their next possession was a trip all the way down to the Cass 23-yard-line, but a fourth-down incomplete pass on fourth-and-three forced them to the ball over on downs.
Their third ownership of the ball in the half would result in their second touchdown of the half.
Following a Cass punt, the Jackets started out on their own 22. Seven plays later, including converting a fourth-and-two on a short run by sophomore Emaree Winston to keep the sticks moving, Townsend threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to senior Cam Curtis, who made a leaping grab in a crowd in the end zone with 11:50 to go in the game.
Lopez added another PAT and the Yellow Jackets were up, 23-8.
They would get their final touchdown after a quarterback sack by Calhoun freshman defensive end Sager Quinn produced a fumble, which Smith fell on for second recovered fumble of the game.
Starting at their own 35, they moved 65 yards in six plays and scored on a fourth-and-six from the Cass 31 on a Caden Williams' 31-yard touchdown run which made it 30-8 with just over three minutes on the clock.
Cass didn't stop, though, on its last possession of the game. Going to the air on every snap, they traveled 52 yards on five completions with the fifth being a 20-yard touchdown pass. The Colonels then threw a two-point conversion pass to complete the scoring.