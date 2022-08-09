On Thursday, August 4, Calhoun City Schools welcomed students back from summer break to start the 2022-2023 school year. The first day of school for students, teachers, and staff was full of excitement as mascot, Stinger, visited each location.

The new Calhoun Early Learning Academy (CELA), which was completed in the Spring of 2022, opened its doors to the youngest Jackets to start their Jacket Journey. The CELA consists of the Junior Jacket Academy (2 & 3 year olds), pre-K, and kindergarten classes. Each class divided their students, having the first half come on Thursday and the second half attend on Friday. “The first two days of school could not have gone any smoother,” stated Principal Susan Bennet.

