Calhoun City Schools’ Superintendent Dr. Michele Taylor, mascot Stinger, CELA Principal Susan Bennett, and CELA Assistant Principal Mandy Robertson welcoming the youngest Jackets on the first day of school.
Superintendent Dr. Michele Taylor poses with two young Jackets outside CELA.
Faculty and staff welcomed students back to school Thursday, August 4.
On Thursday, August 4, Calhoun City Schools welcomed students back from summer break to start the 2022-2023 school year. The first day of school for students, teachers, and staff was full of excitement as mascot, Stinger, visited each location.
The new Calhoun Early Learning Academy (CELA), which was completed in the Spring of 2022, opened its doors to the youngest Jackets to start their Jacket Journey. The CELA consists of the Junior Jacket Academy (2 & 3 year olds), pre-K, and kindergarten classes. Each class divided their students, having the first half come on Thursday and the second half attend on Friday. “The first two days of school could not have gone any smoother,” stated Principal Susan Bennet.
The Calhoun Complex consists of two schools: Calhoun Primary holds grades 1-3 and Calhoun Elementary is the home of grades 4-6. Sixth grade was formerly held at Calhoun Middle School, but made the transition to Calhoun Elementary over the summer. CPS Principal Mana Smith and CES Principal Dr. Jaime Garrett were all smiles as they welcomed students back on the first day. Both principals remarked at how well behaved and engaged the students were.
Across town at the Campus, the older Jackets were just as excited. Calhoun Middle School is now the home of 7th and 8th graders. More space in the building is better conducive to learning for children this age. Principal Dr. Allison Eubanks stated, “We can’t wait to get the 22-23 school year started! Seeing all these bright and smiling faces today has us all so excited to be back!”
Next door at Calhoun High, Principal Casey Parker shared Eubanks’ excitement. “We worked so hard this summer preparing for students’ return and it’s wonderful to see them all!”
Calhoun Online Learning Academy (COLA) has 46 students enrolled for this semester. Director Melanie Harwell stated, “COLA continues to be successful in utilizing the technology resources to fully support our mission to inspire all students to become lifelong learners in the pursuit of excellence.”
“Calhoun City Schools’ theme this year is “Moving from Crayons to Careers”, where we are focused on each individual student, from the early age of two, throughout their journey as a Jacket, and beyond the moment they walk across the stage to receive their diploma, preparing them for college, career, and life. Once a Jacket, always a Jacket and CCS feels we are blessed with the best students, teachers and staff!” stated Superintendent Dr. Michele Taylor.