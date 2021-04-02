Veteran Board member David Scoggins, who has served two terms on the Calhoun City Schools' Board of Education will vacate his seat due to the appointment of his sister, Susan Bennett to the principalship of the new Early Learning Academy, scheduled to open in the fall of 2022.
While the transfer of Ms. Bennett into the role of principal requires no vote from the Board of Education, the school system's nepotism policy specifies that no immediate family member of a principal may serve on the Board.
Board member David Scoggins shared, “This is not how I envisioned the end of my time serving the people of Calhoun as a member of the Calhoun City School Board. However, I knew that it was a possibility given the fact that my sister, Susan, is an outstanding educator. Policies such as this are in place for a reason, and I respect that. I have had the honor to serve with great individuals that believe, as I do, that the ultimate goal of the school board is the ensure that all children are given the chance to reach their greatest potential in a safe, progressive and caring environment. I hope that I had a small part in making that a reality for the children entrusted to the care of Calhoun City Schools."
Scoggins continued, "As I look back on my tenure on the Board, I focus on all the positive things we have been able to accomplish working as a team for the past eight years. We have increased student achievement, constructed safer facilities that are more conducive to learning, obtained a 100% graduation rate and have had accomplishments in all aspects of academics, arts and athletics that are too numerous to count. As an alumnus of Calhoun High School, I could not be prouder to have served on the Calhoun City School Board. In looking to the future, I want to congratulate my sister, Susan, on her appointment as principal of the Early Learning Academy. I am sure she will, as she always does, do a great job for the system and children of Calhoun.”
"David has been a strong Board member for the past eight years and will definitely be missed. We know he's proud of his sister and doesn't want her to be overlooked for any opportunity due to his position on the Board," stated Eddie Reeves, Board Chair. "David will always be someone we can call on to help us as a community leader. We value his knowledge and expertise, especially in the area of finance," Reeves shared.
Superintendent Dr. Michele Taylor echoed these sentiments, "It's been a joy to work with David over the past eight years. I've had the opportunity to serve with him on several Chamber committees, in Rotary and other community service type projects. He's given so much of his time, wisdom and energy to the schools and community. We will certainly miss him on our Board," Taylor shared.
The Charter for the City of Calhoun allows the Board to appoint someone to fill a vacated seat on the Board of Education, however due to the timing of the next election within months of Scoggins's June 30th resignation, the Board has opted to leave the seat vacant until after the qualifying period. Qualifying for school board post three will begin on August 16 and runs through August 20.