Calhoun City Schools achieves 2021 GSBA Exemplary School Board status

Calhoun City Schools is proud to announce the achievement and status of the Georgia School Boards Association’s (GSBA) 2021 Exemplary School Board recognition.
The Calhoun City Schools' Board of Education was recognized Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at the Annual Conference held in Atlanta, G.a.
The recognition program is designed to showcase best practices in school governance and leadership. GSBA recognizes good school board governance to foster educational community cultures in order to advance student learning and achievement.
Calhoun City Schools met and/or exceeded the criteria set forth by GSBA to earn the honor of a 2021 Exemplary Board.
The GSBA Governance Team Recognition Program was developed by Georgia superintendents and board members based on the state board of education’s standards for effective governance to recognize exemplary leadership.
In 1998, the Georgia School Boards Association was one of the first school board associations in the nation to develop a program of standards for local boards of education.
“We are extremely blessed to have the support of our local Board of Education, who always seek to put the interests of our students as a priority,” shared Dr. Michele Taylor, Superintendent. “They continually exceed the standards of excellence in the area of school governance. I’m proud to serve alongside these exemplary community leaders.”