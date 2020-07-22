July
New Hope Baptist Church, 8944 Red Bud Road, Ranger, will postpone this year’s revival. An announcement will be made once it is rescheduled.
Oak Grove Baptist Church, 997 Brownlee Mountain Road, Adairsville, will host a law enforcement appreciation day on Saturday, July 25, from noon to 4 p.m. The event will include food, games for children and prizes. Gordon County, Bartow County and City of Adairsville officers are invited to attend. Pastor Andrew Campbell invites the community. Call Rachel at 706-934-0320 for more information.
Victory Fellowship Center will hold its annual School Supply Giveaway on Saturday, July 25, from 9 a.m. to noon. Due to COVID-19 concerns, reservations must be made in order to attend and receive supplies. Anyone wishing to receive supplies may call or text 706-383-7491 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. to make a reservation by Wednesday, July 2.
AugustA gospel singing benefit concert will be held at the Resaca Community Building on Walker Street on Saturday, Aug. 15, from noon to 6 p.m. The event will feature gospel singing, a cake walk, door prizes, games, face painting and $6 chicken and vegetable plates with drink and dessert. Proceeds will benefit True House of Deliverance Church Pastor Ronnie and Cindy Pope. For more information, call 706-671-7988.
Ongoing
Calhoun Church of Christ, 1301 Dews Pond Road S.E., will host a free Sunday supper every second and fourth Sunday of the month, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
The Basement will hold Nights of Worship weekly each Saturday, with fellowship at 5:30 p.m. and worship at 6:30 p.m. The Basement is at 903D S. Wall St. in Calhoun.
Oostanaula Baptist Outreach Ministry will be open on the third Saturday of each month, taking donations for food and clothing. The outreach ministry is located at 156 Old Rome Dalton Road.
Oakman Baptist Church OVERFLOW Pantry distributes food items for the surrounding community after its 11 a.m. Sunday Worship at 2706 U.S. 411 in Ranger. For more information, visit the church’s Facebook page or call 706-264-2555.
There is a new Anglican church in formation for the Whitfield/Gordon County area. This new mission parish will be affiliated with the Anglican Church in North America through the Anglican Diocese of the South. A place and time of gathering is being determined based on replies. If you are interested in exploring this new work call Austin Goggans at 706-506-1241 or email pastorgoggans@gmail.com.
Notices
City of Refuge Calhoun is sponsoring Celebrate sessions every Tuesday. Celebrate is a Christ-centered program for all of life’s hurts, habits and hang-ups. If you have ever experienced grief, depression, loneliness, divorce, bitterness, anger, abuse, distrust, co-dependency, food issues, addiction, or any hurt, habit, or hang-up, join us to begin a journey of healing. The group meets every Tuesday at City of Refuge, 100 Peters St. Suite 80 in Calhoun (Gordon Hills Shopping Center). Meal starts at 6 p.m. For more information contact us on Facebook at celebraterecovery-calhoun or at City of Refuge, 706-659-7622.
The King of Kings Lutheran Church, 45 Appalachian Circle, Talking Rock, hosts Sunday services at 9 a.m. for Sunday School classes and 10:30 a.m. worship service.
Pastor Tony Kimbly invites everyone to attend services at Ranger Seventh-Day Adventist Church at 143 Church St. S.E. Worship service is at 9:30 a.m. Saturdays, followed by Sabbath School at 10:45 a.m. Contact Pastor Kimbly at 828-301-0656 for more information.
Pastor Terry Reisner invites everyone to the Vision Pentecostal Ministry located at 401 S. Wall St. in Calhoun. Come hear the truth of God’s Word Sundays at 11 a.m.
Faith Deliverance Church & Outreach Ministry welcomes everyone to an anointed church service at 1320 Dawnville Road in Dalton every Sunday at 6 p.m. and Thursday at 7 p.m. Pastor and evangelist Evelyn Adams, also an anointed gospel singer. For more information or directions call Minister Evelyn Adams at 706-671-7988.
Pine Chapel United Methodist Church, 2232 Pine Chapel Road in Resaca, has Sunday School at 10:15 a.m. and worship, led by Pastor Louise W. Elmore, at 11 a.m.
Faith Deliverance Ministry and Outreach will be taking donations of clothes and shoes, as well as all household items, to help needy families. Call Minister Evelyn Adams at 706-671-7988.
Resaca Assembly of God, 904 Resaca Lafayette Road N.W., would like to welcome everyone to come and join in worship and meet our Pastor Steve Burns and his lovely wife Cathy. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. Worship service on Sunday is at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Everyone is invited.
Calhoun First United Methodist Church, 205 E. Line St., has a Sunday traditional worship time at 9 a.m.; Sunday School at 10 a.m.; and a contemporary service at 11 a.m., held in the CAC.
First Presbyterian Church, 829 Red Bud Road N.E. in Calhoun, has Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. on Sundays. On Tuesdays, a Bible study class is held at 10 a.m.
Oakman Baptist Church, 397 Oakman Road in Oakman, has Sunday school at 10 a.m. A covered-dish dinner is held every third Sunday following worship. Everyone is invited.
Damascus Baptist Church, U.S. 41 North in Calhoun, has Sunday School at 10 a.m. Sunday worship times are 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Old Sugar Valley United Methodist Church, 2659 Old Rome Dalton Road in Calhoun, has a breakfast social at 9:30 a.m. every Sunday. The church history is colorful, dating back to the Civil War. A small and cozy country church, nothing fancy.
Faith Deliverance Ministry and Outreach is led by Minister Evelyn M. Adams, who has been ordained since 1972. Call anytime to minister to your church or event at 706-337-3241. Call the 24-hour prayer line at 706-671-7988. Send all prayer requests to P.O. Box 394, Fairmount GA 30139.
The Closet of Hope at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church in Calhoun will be open the third Saturday of each month from 9-11 a.m. There will be a free breakfast served until 10:30 a.m. The Closet of Hope is a faith-based nonprofit clothing ministry serving all of the community. Donations of summer clothing and shoes in new or slightly used condition are all that is currently being accepted. For more information you can call 770-315-0556 or 706-676-6518. Check us out on Facebook by searching Pleasant Valley Church Calhoun, or email pvbccalhoun@gmail.com.
Pleasant Valley Baptist Church is a Bible believing and teaching church in the Red Bud Community. Pastor Keith Gibson and the congregation invite you to come and worship with us at 3882 Red Bud Road. On Sundays, Bible study for all ages is at 10 a.m., children’s church, for those up to fifth grade, is at 11 a.m. and worship service is at 11 a.m. Prayer, Bible study and student ministries is at 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Find us on Facebook or email pvbccalhoun@gmail.com. For more information call 706-624-0198.
Maranatha Baptist Church on Ga. 225, across from Paradise Drag Strip in Calhoun, would like to invite you to attend our service. Sunday School starts at 10 a.m., followed by worship service at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday services are at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome. The pastor is Richard Webster.
Evangelistic Outreach Ministries, 1590 Dewspond Road, has Sunday service at 11 a.m. Children’s church starts at 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Bible study is from 7-8 p.m. Wednesdays. Come out and see what the Lord is doing. Pastor Mark Kirby invites everyone to fellowship and worship with us.
The College Street Church of God, 731 College St., Calhoun, holds Sunday School at 10 a.m. followed by worship times at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sundays. Bible study is held Wednesdays at 7 p.m.
Victory Fellowship Center, 925 Oothcalooga St., invites you to weekly worship services held at 11 a.m. every Sunday morning. Pastor Joe Stewart and the VFC family also invite everyone to join each Wednesday at noon and 7:30 p.m. for anointed and enlightening Bible studies. If you are looking to grow in your understanding of God’s plan for your life and gain greater insight of the life changing power of His word, come and join us as we study the word.
Boone Ford Baptist Church invites you to attend its services for Sunday School starting at 10 a.m. and Worship services at 11 a.m. every Sunday. Sunday night services are at 6 p.m. on the first and third Sunday night of each month. Wednesday night services start at 7:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Gary Quarles, pastor.
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church and Pastor David Peeler invite everyone to attend weekly services. Sunday School begins at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. Sunday evening activities and discipleship training begin at 6 p.m., and children’s and youth programs at 7 p.m. Wednesday service begins at 7 p.m., along with Bible study programs for children and youth.
Pastor Gary Hibberts invites everyone to regular services at New Zion Baptist Church. Sunday School is at 10 a.m., worship service at 11 a.m. and Sunday night service at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night Bible study is at 7:15 a.m.
Greater Mt. Tabor Baptist Church, 259 Herring Road N.W., Armuchee, invites you to come worship and fellowship with us on Sunday morning at 11 a.m. Pastor Reginald McDaniel and Church Family also welcome you to attend Mid-Week Bible Study, Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. and Sunday School at 10 a.m. We are a church on the move for Christ, come share with us as we grow in the Word of God.
Resaca First Baptist Church and the Rev. Harold Blackstock would like to invite you to attend our Sunday School at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. Sunday night service is at 6 p.m. Wednesday night service at 6 p.m. for children and youth.
Liberty Baptist Church invites everyone to church services in Ranger; service times are 10 a.m. Sunday School, 11 a.m. Sunday worship and 7 p.m. Wednesday worship.
The Christian Motorcyclists Association Chapter 670, Rome, meets the third Tuesday of each month at the Landmark Restaurant in front of Mount Berry Square Mall. They eat at 6:30 p.m. and meet at 7:30 p.m. All first-time visitors are guests for supper. For more information, call Joseph Bendek at 706-346-0139.
Brother Joe Hall and the congregation of Ranger Baptist invite everyone to its regular services on Sunday morning. Sunday School begins at 10 a.m. Worship is Wednesday night with dinner at 6:30 p.m. and Bible study at 7 p.m. For more information, call 706-629-3425.
Oak Grove Baptist Church of Adairsville is located at 997 Brownlee Mountain Road S.W. Service times are Sunday School at 9:45 a.m., with worship at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday and 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The pastor is Roger Fisher.
Fellowship Baptist Church of Plainville will hold a Brotherhood Breakfast on the second Sunday of each month at 8 a.m.
Philadelphia Christian School is located off U.S. 41 between Calhoun and Adairsville. The school offers 4-year-old kindergarten through 12th grade, using the A-Beka curriculum. To find out more about the school, call the office at 706-625-3233.
Hope in Christ Ministries, 306 Peters St., is holding services every Sunday morning. Adult Bible Study starts at 10 a.m. with praise/worship service at 11 a.m. Bishop W. S. (Billy) Weems is the pastor. Rev. Earnest Diamond Jr. is assistant pastor. For more information, call the church at 706-602-2433.
Talking Rock Creek Chapel has a new pastor, the Pastor Donald Broaehurst and family. Service times are 9 a.m. for Sunday school and Children’s Church and 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Wednesday. For more information, call 706-669-0854.
East Calhoun Church of God, at 401 Peters St., gives out groceries and clothing through the “Feed the Needy” ministry each Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The church hosts a miracle healing service every first Friday at 7 p.m. For more information, contact “Feed the Needy” ministry director Florence Jones at 706-409-1981. Senior pastor is Keith Reid.
Rev. Israel and Bishop Rita Partin Spaulding will host a Gathering of Eagles Revival Service each Saturday night at 6:30. These meetings are designed for those individuals who have a desire to go higher in God. Come expecting your breakthrough. The location is 799 Pine St. in the Church of God in Christ building. Rev. Israel and Bishop Rita are International Speakers with a Life Changing Word. For more information call 423-883-3138.
NorthPointe Church in Adairsville, Our Celebrate Group meets every Monday night at Cross Talk Cafe starting at 6 and Large Group Worship at 7 p.m. Celebrate is a Christ-centered program offering healing from all of life’s hurts, hang-ups and habits. It’s a place to be surrounded by others who have suffered the same pains, addictions and dysfunctions. We are learning to experience God’s love, mercy and forgiveness in our lives and you can too. NorthPointe is located at 30 Orchard Road in Adairsville. For more information contact Kitty at 404-642-3605, email celebrate@northpointechurch.com or check out www.northpointechurch.com.
Philadelphia Baptist Church operates North Georgia Baptist College and is registering students. It is a local church ministry designed to prepare men and women for serving the Lord. It will provide basic training for preachers, Sunday school teachers, Christian schoolteachers, evangelists and missionaries. For more information call the church office at 706-625-3233 or visit the college’s web site at www.northgabaptistcollege.com.
Calhoun Church of Jesus Christ, located at the corner of Damascus Road and Pine Drive, invites everyone to attend their weekly services. Sunday services take place at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday’s service is at 7 p.m. The church’s pastor is Joshua Maddox and assistant pastor is Hunter Quarles.
Blackwood Cemetery, in Calhoun, is in need of funds from those who have family members or friends buried in the cemetery for landscaping expenses. Please send contributions marked “upkeep” to Janellen Fite, secretary-treasurer, 361 Tucker Hollow Road, S.E., Calhoun, as soon as possible.
Big Springs Baptist Church, 3326 Dews Pond Road S.E., Calhoun, invites families and individuals from all walks of life to attend their services (casual dress). The worship service includes contemporary music along with traditional hymns and Southern Gospel. Children’s Church is provided for ages K- 3rd grade and nursery for babies – pre-K. Service times: Sunday mornings: fellowship breakfast, 9:15-9:30 a.m.; Bible study (all ages) 9:45 a.m., worship 10:45 a.m. Evening worship 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evenings 6:30 p.m. For more information on the church you may contact Rev. Tommy Phillips at 678-986-7404.
Oakman Baptist Church and Pastor Jason Pace invite everyone to attend their weekly services. Sunday School is at 10 a.m. and morning worship is at 11. Sunday evening activities, which include worship and children and youth programs, begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday services begin at 7 p.m., which include Bible study and programs for youth and children.
House of Prayer Baptist Church, 3840 Dews Pond Road, has Sunday School at 10 a.m.; worship services on Sunday at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. except the third and fifth Sunday night when there is no service; and Wednesday night service at 7 p.m.
Nellie Peters United Methodist Church, 1122 S. Wall St. (across from Advance Auto Parts), would like to invite everyone to all of its services. The church has Bible study on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month and also hosts fellowship suppers on the third Wednesday of each month. Sunday School starts at 10 a.m., with worship at 11 a.m. with singing and a wonderful spiritual message. Tapes are available of every worship service. The church also has a nursery that you can carry your small children into and still be able to see and hear what is going on. Pastor Dennis Jarvis said everyone is welcome.
An increasing number of mothers are feeling the need to cry out to God for His protection and blessings upon their children especially in light of the growing violence and challenges found today on American school campuses, seeking to make a difference in the lives of their children through prayer. “If you aren’t praying for your child, who is?” For information about the Moms in Touch ministry, or to find a group for your school visit the website at www.MomsInTouch.org, contact Karen Clark at 706-625-0504 or email Moms in Touch at gordonmit@bellsouth.net.
Barrett Road Church of God is beginning a praise and worship team. If you do not have a church home and would like to use your talents for the glory of the Lord, we can use you, a spokesman said. More instrumentalists and vocalists are needed. Call Norris Sexton at 706-629-6742 for more information.
Allen Chapel A.M.E, 227 King St. South, Calhoun, can be contacted at 706-625-4146 for information on services. The church’s pastor is the Rev. Reneta Williams.
Polar Springs Fellowship Church hosts weekly worship service on Sundays at 11 a.m. The church is located at 661 Dempsey Loop Road in Adairsville. Call 770-548-3012 for more information.