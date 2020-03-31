Police say a Calhoun business owner was arrested after he reportedly offered to pay a person he believed to be a minor for sexual acts then drove to Floyd County to meet that person, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail and Floyd County police reports:
Christopher Charles Baggett, 43, was arrested by Floyd County police Monday after contacting a person he believed to be a 14-year-old on what police described as a social media platform commonly used to solicit prostitution.
Police say he agreed to pay the minor, who was actually an undercover Floyd County police officer, for sexual acts. Police arrested Baggett when he arrived at an agreed upon location.
The report also stated Baggett was carrying a handgun when he was arrested.
He remained in jail without bond Tuesday, charged with human trafficking and child molestation. He also faces charges of felony aggravated child molestation, trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, and possession of firearm during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies.
Baggett is listed as the owner of Crystal Caverns Springwater LLC on the Georgia Secretary of State’s website.
The company, whose headquarters are located at 112 N. River Street, is a bottled water distributor based in Calhoun. The company’s website states their business delivers bottled water to Tennessee, Dalton, Rome and Cartersville.