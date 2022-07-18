9-10 50-yard FREESTYLE: 5. John Weitz, 34.59.

9-10 25-yard FREESTYLE: 6. Atticus Stephens, 16.33.

7-8 25-yard BREASTSTROKE: 5. Jack A. Brown, 25.00.

9-10 25 BREASTSTROKE: 3. John Weitz, 19.96; 5. Andrew Carroll, 23.53.

7-8 100-yard INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY: 3. Will Hasty 2:17.20. 

9-10 100 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY: 3. Atticus Stephens, 1:32.42; 4. John Weitz, 1:36.36.

7-8 25 BACKSTROKE: 9. Khael Smith, 25.68.

9-10 25 BACKSTROKE: 8. Nickas Michels, 23.75.

9-10 BUTTERFLY: 5. Atticus Stephens, 18.28.

9-10 100 FREESTYLE RELAY: 5. Calhoun (Miller Peek, Jack Brown, Will Hasty, Nicklas Michels) 1:19.62.

MIXED 9-10 FREESTYLE RELAY: 7. Calhoun (Brylie Carter, Andrew Carroll, Atticus Carroll, Audrey Lee) 1:18.30.

11-12 100 FREESTYLE: 5. Jacob Bateman, 1:03.52.

13-14 100 FREESTYLE: 4. Brady Smith, 56.08; 7. Henry Sandridge, 58.68.

15-18 100 FREESTYLE: 5. Nate Eickman, 53.23, 6. John Cox 54.06.

11-12 200 MEDLEY RELAY:  4. Calhoun (John Weitz, Atticus Stephens, Sam Rice, Todd Cornelison) 2:52.04.

13-14 200 MEDLEY RELAY: 1. Calhoun (Andon Bailey, Brady Smith, Garrett Hasty, Henry Sandridge) 1:56.42.

15-18 200 MEDLEY RELAY: 2. Calhoun (John Cox, Nate Eickman, Collin Fields, Luke Driscoll) 1:46.70.

11-12 50 FREESTYLE: 5. Jacob Bateman, 28.30.

13-14 50 FREESTYLE: 2. Garrett Hasty, 25.29; 4. Henry Sandridge, 25.92; 5. Andon Bailey, 26.23.

15-18 50 FREESTYLE: 8. Luke Driscoll, 24.33.

11-12 50 BREASTSTROKE: 8. Joshua Lee, 42.79.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription