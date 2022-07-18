Calhoun boys have solid showing at state Jul 18, 2022 49 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 9-10 50-yard FREESTYLE: 5. John Weitz, 34.59.9-10 25-yard FREESTYLE: 6. Atticus Stephens, 16.33.7-8 25-yard BREASTSTROKE: 5. Jack A. Brown, 25.00.9-10 25 BREASTSTROKE: 3. John Weitz, 19.96; 5. Andrew Carroll, 23.53.7-8 100-yard INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY: 3. Will Hasty 2:17.20. 9-10 100 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY: 3. Atticus Stephens, 1:32.42; 4. John Weitz, 1:36.36.7-8 25 BACKSTROKE: 9. Khael Smith, 25.68.9-10 25 BACKSTROKE: 8. Nickas Michels, 23.75.9-10 BUTTERFLY: 5. Atticus Stephens, 18.28.9-10 100 FREESTYLE RELAY: 5. Calhoun (Miller Peek, Jack Brown, Will Hasty, Nicklas Michels) 1:19.62.MIXED 9-10 FREESTYLE RELAY: 7. Calhoun (Brylie Carter, Andrew Carroll, Atticus Carroll, Audrey Lee) 1:18.30.11-12 100 FREESTYLE: 5. Jacob Bateman, 1:03.52.13-14 100 FREESTYLE: 4. Brady Smith, 56.08; 7. Henry Sandridge, 58.68.15-18 100 FREESTYLE: 5. Nate Eickman, 53.23, 6. John Cox 54.06.11-12 200 MEDLEY RELAY: 4. Calhoun (John Weitz, Atticus Stephens, Sam Rice, Todd Cornelison) 2:52.04.13-14 200 MEDLEY RELAY: 1. Calhoun (Andon Bailey, Brady Smith, Garrett Hasty, Henry Sandridge) 1:56.42.15-18 200 MEDLEY RELAY: 2. Calhoun (John Cox, Nate Eickman, Collin Fields, Luke Driscoll) 1:46.70.11-12 50 FREESTYLE: 5. Jacob Bateman, 28.30.13-14 50 FREESTYLE: 2. Garrett Hasty, 25.29; 4. Henry Sandridge, 25.92; 5. Andon Bailey, 26.23.15-18 50 FREESTYLE: 8. Luke Driscoll, 24.33.11-12 50 BREASTSTROKE: 8. Joshua Lee, 42.79. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now $16 million high-end RV park, cabins due in 2023 along Etowah River near Emerson. Rome High Principal Eric Holland released from his contract to pursue job with another school system. Around Town, demolition edition: Permits issued for The Varsity, River District demo and a new look for Alto Plaza Rome's school board goes behind closed doors for 70 minutes Monday in called meeting to discuss 'personnel' Tuesday wreck shuts down I-75 southbound Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back