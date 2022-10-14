Calhoun gets back on track, rips Woodland

Going back to work after last weekend’s disappointing loss to Hiram, the Calhoun High School football team was all business Friday night in Bartow County with a workmanlike 49-0 Region 7-5A win over Woodland to ruin the Wildcats’ homecoming festivities.

Minus starting junior quarterback Trey Townsend and junior running back Caden Williams, who were dressed but did not play, the Yellow Jackets just lined up and went right at the Wildcats, controlling the football and the line of scrimmage with two sustained drives that resulted in touchdowns.

